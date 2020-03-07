Brinson: A week ago, Jim Clyburn had a moment. He's had many others

In the spring of 1969, we reporters roamed Charleston’s tense streets wondering how the evolving hospital workers strike would end. Soon enough, a young local activist seemed ubiquitous. He was edgy, yet well-focused in his role as a helpmate to the forces gathering in support of the non-professional workers at the Medical College of S.C. Hospital.

That was 51 years ago, when Jim Clyburn was a young man of purpose, determined to be ascendant and influential in fostering and forcing social and economic changes in South Carolina. Over five decades, his ambitions would navigate around frustrations and become achievements, and on Feb. 26, we saw another chapter of his remarkable story.

So did a national political audience, awe-struck by the radiant effects of his simple and dignified endorsement of his friend and colleague, Joe Biden.

Political historians will forever note Clyburn’s strategic advocacy as a catalytic force that quickly and dramatically changed the trajectory of the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential election possibilities. Political scientist and pundit James Carville saw it in more dramatic terms. He told his national audience that Clyburn’s action “saved the Democratic Party.” One headline suggested Clyburn had burnished his “kingmaker legacy.”

Those are heady plaudits for that fidgety young schoolteacher working the streets of Charleston in the early spring and hot summer of 1969. But Clyburn’s legacy, still a work in progress, transcends partisan politics. He didn’t suddenly show up to promote Joe Biden. He’s been aggregating political respect statewide and nationwide for half a century. Maybe we should have been paying more attention.

South Carolinians too often default to partisan labels when evaluating leadership and effectiveness. After all, this is a Republican state, deep-red Trump territory. Jim Clyburn is often perceived as one of those uber-liberal Democrats, “a liberal mouthpiece for Nancy Pelosi,” as one said.

That sort of talk probably amuses Clyburn, but it insults his record.

Last year, just weeks before his death, Fritz Hollings deflected accolades for himself. Instead, the former governor and U.S. senator talked about who he thought really deserves such attention. Jim Clyburn was on the senator’s list. “He learned how to make the system work,” said Hollings. “He knew to get others to work with him — by working with them.”

Hollings was right, and Clyburn’s record speaks for itself. First elected to Congress in 1992, he quickly became co-president of the freshman class. His climb was steady, and today he again serves as majority whip, the third-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives.

His legislative work has focused on economic and social development in rural areas, a generational challenge for South Carolina. He has supported traditional black colleges and encouraged historic preservation and cultural legacies. He authored legislation creating the South Carolina National Heritage Corridor and the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor.

His public service career wasn’t a steady rise. He ran unsuccessfully in 1970 for the S.C. House of Representatives. A year later, he joined Gov. John West’s staff. In 1974, he began an 18-year tenure as S.C. Human Affairs commissioner. Along the way, he lost two statewide bids for secretary of state, but he won the state’s 6th Congressional District seat in 1992.

His well-received 2014 book, “Blessed Experiences, Genuinely Southern, Proudly Black,” connects his early days growing up in South Carolina in an era of segregated schools with the formative days of the civil rights movement and all that happened afterward.

When endorsing Biden, Clyburn, a devoted family man who recently lost his wife, Emily, showed a self-possession of empathy and purpose. There was an amplifying dignity in his words, reminding us that respect and humility still have a place on today’s campaign stage. In the whirlwind days after his endorsement rebooted the Democratic presidential race, he has avoided victory-lap commentary.

The 2020 election cycle will soon enough pass, but Clyburn’s actions have sparked national interest in his story. His base is proud of him, as reflected by last month’s voter turnout.

Partisanship aside, we all should be.

Ron Brinson is a former associate editor of this newspaper. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.