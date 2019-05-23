We don’t think much about what happens after we flush our toilets, but we should. How we deal with wastewater has far-reaching implications for public health, clean waterways, suburban development and quality of life. Residents in Charleston County either depend on septic tanks or are connected to sewer lines to treat wastewater from their homes, and there are benefits and drawbacks associated with both.
To put it simply, dealing with our wastewater is a complex problem that requires complex solutions. What works for one property owner or community in Charleston County might not work for others. Our goal should be to maintain clean, healthy communities and waterways while, at the same time, working to prevent inappropriate growth throughout the county. Charlestonians have fought hard to protect our natural resources and we need to continue to stand against the kind of development that puts them at risk.
A May 9 story in The Post and Courier noted that failing septic systems that are not properly maintained can pollute our creeks and put residents’ health and well-being at risk. But that doesn’t mean that the right thing to do is to get rid of all septic tanks. Septic tanks, when maintained, are cost-effective waste management solutions in rural areas.
Sewer lines are often an effective way to deal with wastewater in densely populated areas, but they come with a separate set of concerns. Public sewer lines are incredibly expensive to build, and they induce development and suburban sprawl along their routes. And those who connect to lines must pay high connection fees.
If sewer lines are not maintained, they can cause many of the same problems as poorly maintained septic systems, where substantial leaks become a recurring environmental hazard.
When residents in Petersfield, a small rural community just southwest of Hollywood, identified pervasive public health issues resulting from exposure to improperly treated wastewater, the town of Hollywood utilized grant funding and loans, along with money from developers, to put a sewer system in place.
But for years, the sewer system has been leaking and is in need of hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs. Residents continue to grapple with public health and water quality degradation from the sewer system that was built to solve those problems.
Although Hollywood is working toward a solution, there just isn’t enough money to pay for the repairs through monthly rates from residents in the largely rural area.
So, just as removing all septic tanks isn’t the answer to the wastewater dilemma, neither is undertaking a massive effort to install more sewer lines or requiring all residents to connect to existing lines.
The good news is that it costs significantly less to repair and maintain septic tanks than it does to build and maintain new sewer lines, pipes and pumps. A study group of elected officials, professional advisers and citizens, authorized by Charleston County Council to research and make recommendations on wastewater treatment in the rural Sewee and Santee region, estimated it would cost about $1.6 million to bring the failing septic tanks up to standard and $175 million to extend public sewer to the area.
It is our responsibility as neighbors and advocates, and the responsibility of our elected officials, to identify a solution to this challenge by ensuring that residents are equipped with the resources they need to maintain their septic systems.
The bottom line is that we need innovative leadership and collaboration across municipalities, utilities, regulatory agencies and local leaders to provide clean, safe wastewater treatment to all residents.
It’s not going to be a simple fix. But a one-size-fits-all approach is a disservice to our communities and threatens rural and natural areas that Charlestonians have fought hard to protect in the face of rapid growth and development.
Caroline Bradner is the Land, Water and Wildlife Project manager at the Coastal Conservation League.