For the last 5 years I've been honored to serve as the chairman of the Charleston County Democratic Party. As we approach the 2020 election, an election that I see as the most critical in our lifetimes, I have decided that I can no longer remain neutral in the Democratic primary and have stepped down as chairman and am endorsing Sen. Cory Booker for president.
I believe strongly that the county chair must remain neutral in a primary. However, having had the opportunity to meet and have conversations with several candidates in the field, there is one candidate that I believe in my soul is the best leader to take on Donald Trump, win this election, and bring this country together in a way that gets results for the people of South Carolina. That candidate is Cory Booker.
Like many of you, I have followed Sen. Booker's impressive rise in politics for a few years. Last fall I had the pleasure of meeting him in person when he came to Charleston to campaign for our Democratic ticket. Since that time, he has returned to Charleston and continued to support our Democratic elected officials and reach out activists and community leaders.
During these visits, I’ve had the honor to spend some time with him to discuss his vision for our state and this country at length; and I am certain that he is the transformational leader we need at this time.
At a time when politics is more divisive than ever, when hate and anger seem to be the leading principles of the current administration, it is clearly time for a change. Sen. Booker has always lead by trying to bring divergent groups together to create real and impactful change. The days of trying to win political fights by dividing America into different factions must come to an end. We need to bring together a new coalition of people to restore American integrity and out our country back on the right track.
During his tenure as mayor and senator, Cory Booker has fought for the Democratic ideals that we as a party and nation believe in. We need to expand access to voting rights, we badly need criminal justice reform, we need to re-prioritize the youth of our nation and make sure we are making the investments in their education and future so that they can truly thrive in the new global economy.
Having met and spent time with several other candidates in the field, I am confident that Sen. Booker will inspire Americans from across the spectrum to remember that we are a stronger and better nation when we are looking out for one another.
I did not take this endorsement lightly, nor was it an easy decision to step down as party chair. But I believe in my soul that Cory is the right leader in this critical time.
Cory's determination, his ability to inspire, and his ability to win in November of 2020 makes me proud to be a Democrat. He has been a defender of our party's values and proven that he can get things done during his time in office. For all of those reasons -- and many more -- I am honored to endorse him.
Brady Quirk-Garvan stepped down as chairman of the Charleston County Democratic Party after 5 years to formally endorse Sen. Cory Booker for president. He lives with his wife and daughter in North Charleston.