Boeing Co. is in a heap of trouble right now — there’s no getting around it. The two deadly crashes of its new plane, the 737 Max, killing 346 people, have cost it an enormous amount of reputational capital, and will undoubtedly cost it a lot of money.
Boeing appears to have built the plane too hastily, in a panicked response to the early success of Airbus’ new plane, the A320neo. The Federal Aviation Administration appears to have ceded too much authority to the company in certifying the plane’s safety.
And although the company appears to be closing in on a software fix for the malfunction that most likely caused the crashes, it’s hard to know when the plane will be allowed to fly again. Even if the FAA finds the new software satisfactory, Canada, China and the European Union have all said that they will need to certify the 737 Max themselves before allowing it in their skies again. Oh, and last week, Indonesia’s state-run airline announced that it wanted to cancel a $4.8 billion order for the plane.
Not surprisingly, the stock has taken a hit; in the two and half weeks since the Ethiopian Airline crash on March 10, Boeing shares have fallen 13 percent. But Boeing’s history strongly suggests that it will recover from this fiasco, and will do so quickly. It will emerge stronger than ever.
Twenty years ago this month, a business journalist writing about the company began his appraisal with this sentence: “Boeing matters.”
At the time Boeing was in the same kind of trouble as the auto companies were when Japanese imports began making inroads in the U.S. market. Having once faced minimal competition, Boeing struggled as Airbus took away market share.
Its production problems became so serious that for a stretch in 1997, it had to shut down two assembly lines and take a $1.6 billion charge against earnings.
But as the writer, Kenneth Labich, pointed out, Boeing was the largest exporter (in dollar volume) in the U.S. It was the biggest supplier to both the Pentagon and NASA. It not only had 230,000 people on its payroll, but its various suppliers employed another 700,000 workers. “All of which means,” wrote Labich, “that there are plenty of repercussions when the company stumbles” — not only for Boeing’s workers and shareholders, but also for the country.
Fast forward to 2008, when Boeing’s new 787 plane — the so called Dreamliner — was supposed to be ready to fly. The midsize plane, which had been first contemplated in the early 2000s, had generated an impressive $160 billion worth of orders while it was still on the drawing boards. But it wasn’t ready in 2008 … or 2009 … or 2010. Because it used new composite materials — and new suppliers from around the world — it suffered all kinds of delays.
Even after it was finally in service in late 2011, it hit another serious glitch in 2013, when, on two occasions in Japan, its lithium ion batteries burst into flames after the flights had landed.
Today, there are 800 Dreamliners in use, and another 600 on order. The stock was at $75 a share when the plane was grounded. Within a year, it had nearly doubled.
There is no doubt that the crisis Boeing is facing today is every bit as serious as its previous crises — more so, really, because passengers have died this time. Boeing is now being punished for allowing that to happen, as it should be. But the modern airplane is a phenomenally complicated piece of machinery. Inevitably, a new model is going to have unforeseen problems that need to be worked out. Will those problems be fixed? Without question.
Good companies learn from their mistakes. In 1989, the Exxon Valdez struck a reef off the coast of Alaska, spilling almost 11 million gallons of crude oil and creating an environmental disaster. In the subsequent 30 years, Exxon Mobil has not suffered another serious spill. That’s not the result of luck.
Boeing will learn from this crisis, just as it has from past crises. It has to. Because Boeing matters.
Joe Nocera is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.