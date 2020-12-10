Bob Caslen: Collegiate athletics still relevant at USC, elsewhere in COVID era

A recent editorial in The Post and Courier called into question whether the University of South Carolina’s commitment to a winning football program during the COVID-19 pandemic is compatible with our mission to provide students with a world-class education.

While it’s true that athletics revenue is down significantly at institutions across the country, athletics remain an important facet of campus life for many students. Rather than distracting from our educational mission, athletics complements it through the development of character, perseverance and teamwork for student-athletes. Collegiate sports also bind our alumni, students, faculty, staff, fans and community together as Gamecocks like nothing else can do.

Contrary to serving as a financial drain on our core academic mission, our university athletics programs typically return money to the university in the form of scholarships for nonathletes. While revenue losses due to COVID-19 have prevented that this year, the Athletics Department has transferred $40 million over the past decade. Athletics also provide an enormous contribution to the economy of the state and the Midlands region as fans travel to Columbia for games, spending money at local shops, restaurants and hotels. A 2017 study concluded that Gamecock athletics generate $225 million annually for the state’s economy.

Perhaps the best reason to support our athletics endeavor, even during the pandemic, is to honor our commitment to our student-athletes. At the University of South Carolina, we make sure our student-athletes are students first. That’s one reason why our students lead the Southeastern Conference in academic accomplishment, topping the league’s Honor Roll for five consecutive years. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting many Gamecock student-athletes, and I have been inspired by their dedication in all aspects of their life, including their academic, athletic and community service endeavors.

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the University of South Carolina has planned for the future, including the development of our new strategic plan, "For South Carolina: A Path to Excellence." Built into this plan is our commitment to build teams that win with excellence and character — a commitment that we take seriously in support of our student-athletes, our athletics staffs and our entire Gamecock community.

Bob Caslen, the University of South Carolina’s 29th president, is a retired Army lieutenant general and former superintendent and president of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.