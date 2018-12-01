There’s little question about how the Greater Charleston community is judging the jarring case of the Charleston Rifle Club and the “blackballing” of Dr. Melvin Brown as a prospective new member. Our community is incredulous. This is 2018, and not the ’60s, right?
Greater Charleston in 2018 is not about to ignore apparent racism without a discourse of what this all signals and means. And that discourse is messaging clearly that we are a community united in the view that Dr. Brown apparently was rejected simply because he is black — and that is not acceptable.
Hard to believe, but membership over the Charleston Rifle Club’s 163-year history has never included an African American. And good for the Rifle Club members who quietly and boldly recruited Dr. Brown, the affable medical doctor, engineer, military veteran, civil servant and family man. He was one of 14 recent applicants — and the only one to be vetoed. Eleven members rejected him, five more than needed to doom his membership.
Of course, the summary judgment of racism leans against the reality that blackballing is a transactional reality for Rifle Club members — and members of many other private clubs. The centuries-old system of vetoes and rejections resolves to personal biases and prejudices of individual members. Rejection for just about any reason or no reason at all is a risk of application.
And that is even more disturbing.
The venerable Rifle Club is a nice operation. Its understated campus secluded at the foot of Heriot Street covers 14 acres on the Ashley River marsh, a social club promoting fraternity and charity-support activities. There’s a bowling alley and a billiards center. It’s a private place with a public business profile — an events venue for hire where civic clubs gather, professional associations hold banquets and couples get married. The commercial operation supports the private club.
That’s an important aspect of this story because the dynamics of bias work both ways. Many public “customers” will now be thinking twice about revenue-producing commitments to the Rifle Club.
We can confidently assume that neither the club’s membership committee nor Dr. Brown expected this outcome. And the Rifle Club folks surely understand this is not an ephemeral dust-up. Here’s betting their leadership is rallying to formulate a resolution.
But that will not be easy. Why would any prominent African American pillar of the community — like Dr. Brown — want to join the ranks of a private club that applies the ancient processes of secret judgments?
Consider that, and we can admire the boldness of the members who recruited Dr. Brown and his courage in seeing the process through.
The eleven blackballers must deal with their social consciences.
The community’s responses indicate a warm empathy for Dr. Brown, who has responded graciously and acknowledged his disappointment. The owners of Harold’s Cabin restaurant had a sweet surprise for him last weekend, temporarily renaming the Hampton Park eatery, “Mel’s Cabin.”
“Mel, our friend, neighbor chose to stick his neck out to join a club,” co-owner John Schumacher declared. “It got chopped off; we only chose to support him and offer a place where he and others will always be welcome.”
A Post and Courier photograph shows Dr. Brown smiling broadly in front of “Mel’s Cabin.” “I was really touched by it,” he said. “Throughout the weekend I was hearing from all these friends, ‘I’m at Mel’s Cabin.’”
So, Dr. Brown, more than ever, is recognized as a pillar of this community — bigger than the controversy. Meanwhile, the Rifle Club folks have a tough uphill climb to escape the perception of a private club trapped in a time warp.
And yes, this is a chapter in the larger and longer story of race relations. The spontaneous support for Dr. Brown and the rejection of apparent racism meld in a report card graded by all of us who remember the evolution of race relationships over the last 60 years. We have come such a long way. We have many more paths to travel.
Ron Brinson, a former associate editor of this newspaper, is a North Charleston city councilman.