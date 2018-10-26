If Berkeley County Council really believes in tax breaks for big business, it will order up a study to explain to the average Joe why his water bill is going up for a second year in row, to new arrivals why hook-up fees have nearly doubled to $2,200, and why fire protection, formerly a flat $75, is rising to as much as $250 for a 3,000-square-foot house.
Even if corporate tax incentives have helped fuel Berkeley County’s explosive growth, it’s hard to know how much. And that’s part of the problem. For instance, a new accounting rule that took effect last year required local governments to disclose the value of their deals with private industry. But so far, it has shed little light on how county tax incentives might affect revenues flowing to school districts and other taxing bodies.
As The Post and Courier’s David Wren reported in June, Berkeley County reported tax incentives worth $5.1 million in fiscal 2017. That included $3.4 million in fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements, which reduce property taxes by about 40 percent, and $1.7 million in special source revenue credits, which reimburse companies for their real estate and investment costs. But the county’s financial statements don’t show which companies received which, or how much, and county-by-county reporting has been uneven.
So it’s hard to square how Berkeley County can report incentives totaling $5.1 million, while its school district reported losing $43.5 million because of tax breaks afforded by other government bodies.
Similarly, Charleston County reported a mere $514,479 in incentives due to a difference in how it calculates tax breaks, while its school district reported lost revenue of $25.3 million.
Obviously, more transparency is needed. Reporting procedures also need standardizing. Otherwise, it will be impossible to know whether local governments are, in the final analysis, benefiting or suffering from economic development incentives.
While it may be OK to negotiate in private, it is imprudent to let big businesses hide behind aliases. Elected officials should provide clarity to the public about the deals before, not after, they are voted on. After all, some agreements, which can last up to 30 years, are effectively a public-private partnership. For instance, the recent inducements for Google to expand its data center for a third time. As we editorialized at the time, incentives should be tied to job creation capped at $50,000 per employee.
With Berkeley County about to get a new supervisor and voters soon to decide whether the county executive will remain an elected position or become a council-appointed one, it’s an opportune time to get a comprehensive look at incentives and their effects on revenue. Forecasting is needed too.
Since at least 2004, many economists have argued that traditional tax incentives are ineffective, or at least unproven, and capable of starving the government host of revenue needed to provide basic public services, according to a scholarly paper published in the Journal of the American Planning Association. Governments must carefully weigh the benefits of providing these incentives versus the long-term cost.
Berkeley County might be better served by building a foundation for growth — infrastructure, good schools, transparent policies — rather than trying to induce it. Lowering artificially high statutory corporate tax rates would broaden the tax base and say “open for business” louder than a maze of incentives that take a tax attorney to apply for.