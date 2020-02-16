Biden: I will keep fighting for justice and equality as president

The pundits have wanted to write off this campaign from the moment we announced, but the first two states in our primary process, while important, do not represent the full diversity of our Democratic Party. And, at a time when the president is fanning the flames of white supremacy and hatred in our country, we cannot discount the voices of those who have the most at stake in this election. On Feb. 29, South Carolina will send a message loud and clear: “Our votes count too.”
The Democratic nominee cannot win the presidency without the support of communities of color, and no one should win the Democratic nomination without first earning the support of African American and Latino communities. Too often, Democrats take that support for granted, but I never have, and I never will.
The civil rights movement is why I got engaged with politics. I fought redlining in the Senate, and I repeatedly strengthened and extended the Voting Rights Act. For eight years, I had President Obama’s back as we pushed equality forward and tackled systemic racism: expanding access to health care for millions of African Americans and Latinos, increasing access to capital for black and brown entrepreneurs, reducing the federal prison population, investing in HBCUs. And I intend to keep fighting for economic justice, social justice, criminal justice, educational justice and environmental justice.
It wasn’t easy for Barack Obama to pass health care reform. I was there with him at every step. That’s why I won’t let Donald Trump destroy Obamacare, and I don’t understand why some Democrats want to junk it either. We should build on Obamacare, protecting 100 million Americans with preexisting conditions, and I will add a Medicare-like public option so everyone can access affordable, high-quality insurance. Roughly 200,000 South Carolinians are being denied health care because your Republican governor and Legislature refuse to expand Medicaid. That’s just wrong, and under my plan, they’ll be automatically enrolled, free of charge in the public option. The Biden plan will deliver enormous progress, without raising middle-class taxes, and without forcing people who like their current insurance to give it up. Critically, it can pass Congress, so we start helping people right away — all at 1/30th the cost of “Medicare for All.”
My administration will focus on ripping out the persistent economic inequalities that Donald Trump has worsened. That starts by implementing U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn’s 10-20-30 plan, so that our federal dollars go first to help communities that have struggled in poverty the longest. It also means putting our money where our mouth is when it comes to education. I will pass universal pre-K and triple our investment in Title I schools to $45 billion, so that all of our children are equipped to succeed in the 21st century, no matter their race, ZIP code or parents’ income.
I will carry forward the work of the Obama-Biden administration to advance criminal justice reform. We have to become a nation that invests in second chances, not incarceration, and make it easier for individuals who have served their sentences to succeed in society with housing support and access to Pell Grants. And we will expand the authority I wrote into law more than 25 years ago that allows the Justice Department to investigate systemic police abuses.
As president, I won’t dole out tax cuts to billionaires. I’ll make sure the super-wealthy pay their fair share and use that money to help working families. No one should have to work two or three jobs to get by. Every family should have an equal shot to start a successful business, own a home, build generational wealth and achieve a full portion of the American dream.
We can build a more equitable and brighter future for all our children. And I know that, together, we can win. That’s why I’m proud to ask for your vote.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is a Democratic candidate for president.