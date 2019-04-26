If South Carolina is serious about improving education and attracting teachers, we need to pay them.
Economists may not agree on much. But one thing that is well understood is that paying competitive salaries is critical to attracting and retaining quality workers.
This, of course, is true in education, where highly-skilled educators can have lifelong impacts on children. So why are our state lawmakers ignoring this fundamental principle of economics when it comes to public education funding?
For years, South Carolina’s roughly 51,000 classroom teachers were supposed to have been paid at least the average of Southeastern teacher salary. However, while our state leaders were doing a lot of talking about the importance of public education and teachers, they weren’t walking the walk, and our teachers were repeatedly shortchanged with salaries significantly less than the Southeastern average.
In 2014, teachers in South Carolina were paid roughly equal to the Southeastern average. But since then they have not kept up in any year. In 2015, they were paid $424 less than the Southeastern average, according to the state Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office. In 2016, it was $594 less.; 2017, $69 less; and in 2018, $574 less.
That’s $1,661 our teachers have been shortchanged over the past four years, and that’s just to stay average, not leading the region like we should be.
Even as we’ve heard a lot more talk this year about South Carolina’s teachers, the proposed pay raise options under discussion in Columbia are so puny they will clearly not enable schools to solve our critical problems in attracting and holding teachers. This is despite the fact that the state had good revenue over the last few years.
Additionally, South Carolina benefited this year from a bonus, with unexpected income from the state tax collected from a $1.5 billion lottery winner.
At the same time, the Legislature is proposing “impulse spending” of $61 million from that bonus to give every income tax filer a tiny rebate, and also separately to give tens of millions of dollars in tax breaks for a practice football stadium.
Why don’t we instead take that bonus income tax from the lottery and make our teachers whole with bonuses to make up for being shortchanged over the past four years? That $61 million windfall could pay for a one-time bonus of $1,196 (72 percent of the $1661, the amount teachers were shortchanged) for each of our 51,000 classroom teachers. That would do a lot more good than a puny rebate to some income taxpayers.
Or lawmakers could pay for a full $1,661 catch-up bonus if they included some of the non-lottery money the House kicked in for a slightly larger tax rebate.
And the hundreds of thousands of dollars it would cost to process the small rebate could be used to hire as many as 20 more teachers to provide extra help for struggling students.
In reality, if South Carolina is going to be a haven for good teachers, we should exceed the regional salary average, not just match it. So ideally lawmakers should step up with a pay bonus adding to the $159 million they have already allocated to teacher salaries. This is exactly the kind of thing the private sector does in times of surplus, because they know how important it is to attract and retain good people.
It is late in the legislative session, but there is still time to make a serious statement about how important South Carolina education is with real investments in teacher salaries, which in the end are investments in the future of nearly 800,000 South Carolina public school students.
Terry Peterson, PhD., has served as a state and national education policy adviser and is a senior education fellow at the College of Charleston.