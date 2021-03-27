Behre: What does it mean that Charleston faces an 'existential threat'?

"Moving to Germany."
Those three words have stuck in my mind since I first heard them in 2018, when more than a dozen of Charleston’s elected officials, city staff and civic leaders talked about what they had learned during their week-long trip to the Netherlands.
They were recounting the heart-stopping moment at Deltares, an independent Dutch institute for applied research in the field of water and subsurface, when one of their hosts mentioned the Netherlands’ backup plan if the waters rose too fast: moving to Germany.
“That’s their retreat,” a Charleston leader noted.
As the grim reality set in — that there’s a chance that Charleston, Venice, Miami and other low-lying coastal cities might face seas rising at a faster pace than their adaptations — the room grew quiet. In my mind — and no doubt in the minds of many people there — the question arose: Will we eventually start talking about moving to North Charleston? Or maybe Summerville?
Perhaps realizing that this awkward silence was not helpful, a third official quickly said, “Walk it back, walk it back,” noting that another well-regarded Dutch expert expects nature will find a balance so that we will see a less dramatic rise.
Certainly, the competing predictions may complicate the possibility of rallying the necessary support to prepare our city to withstand even the milder sea levels to come. But while Charleston might not have to pick up and move inland, the reality is that it’s not an impossibility. Even if the city stepped up its defenses against flooding and its capabilities of dealing with floodwater when it inevitably arrives, it ultimately might not be enough.
A huge question — and one largely, if not completely, outside our control — is how fast the sea level will rise.
So far, the city is working under the assumption of a moderate rise. For instance, its planned perimeter wall is shaped by expectations for “an intermediate rate of sea level rise,” where the water level in the Charleston Harbor would rise by 1.13 feet in the next 50 years.
But the same draft report acknowledges other projections have it rising at a much faster rate, possibly by as much as 3.28 feet by 2100.
Officials at Deltares offered an even more dire prediction — that the rise could be as much as 6 feet by 2100.
“When we’re at that level, they call it ‘Moving to Germany,’” a Charleston leader said.
As a story last year in The Financial Times noted, many cities, especially those with fewer resources, won’t survive. Indonesia already plans to move its capital from Jakarta to Borneo, Bangladeshis are migrating away from their perennially flooded delta, and small island nations such as Kiribati and the Maldives likely will be abandoned this century as their drinking water supplies get too salty.
Author Simon Kuper wrote that he began his research thinking the Dutch could save the world but concluded they might not be able to save themselves. “One day, much of the country may be abandoned,” he wrote. “People might be allowed to remain in certain areas at their own risk. Dutch water experts speak, half-jokingly, of ‘moving to Germany and learning German.’”
To be clear, most of the discussion after the Charleston delegation returned from the Netherlands in 2018 was upbeat; the group learned how preparing for flooding can improve local quality of life at the same time. Many believed that while Charleston had been in a “negative spiral” about the sudden severity of its recent flooding, it now had new ideas about how to turn that tide.
Few if any people have thought of abandoning Charleston, and if the city continues to take seriously the threat from rising seas and future storms and then acts accordingly, few will ever have to. That’s certainly the hope.
The unknown is out there, though, and it will continue to loom large. Many in Charleston’s delegation were particularly struck by this fact: While the Netherlands’ official prediction of sea level rise is prepared by scientists, it is announced by the king.