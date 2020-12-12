Behre: West Ashley's most important civic building

In just a few generations, West Ashley has evolved from a rural landscape of small communities and early suburbs to the most populated part of Charleston. It finally has a civic building worthy of its journey.
Fire Station No. 11 on Savannah Highway isn't expected to open until early next year, but it's already clear how it not only reinforces one of the city's most sensitive sites — just west of where nine city firefighters perished in 2007 fighting the Sofa Super Store fire — but also serves as a landmark of the city's new commitment to revitalizing one of its least distinct areas.
Just compare the new station to the one it will replace. The current station sits about a mile farther east along the highway and is emblematic of the kind of serviceable and unexciting civic building that's been built in these parts.
The new station does what most of Charleston's best architecture aims to do: It draws on the city's tradition and unique sense of place while also trying to create something new. The city's very first fire stations downtown, built in the late 19th century, were brick and featured arched openings for the fire equipment, like this one. But the Station 11 arch is monumental, about 20 feet tall and big enough for three engines to depart at once.
The metal tower in front of the station's pedestrian entrance riffs on the old fire towers that still exist off Meeting and Cannon streets downtown, and while it's not an exact copy, it contains a historic bell from an old station — one that can be rung.
Architect Jennifer Charzewski of Liollio Architecture led the design, and her boss, architect Dinos Liollio, served on the panel guiding the Sofa Super Store memorial and was well acquainted with both the area and the victims' families.
And that experience helped shape the design of the next most important facade — the eastern side next to the memorial site. Its simple design, nine slender windows framed by brick indented toward the memorial's flag pole, is a subtle, respectful neighbor. A swath of sweetgrass is planted along the base, softening the meeting between the building and the memorial's lawn.
As with many great achievements, many played key roles: West Ashley advocate Charlie Smith urged the city to block plans for a towing company to locate its operations there, a successful push that ultimately led to the city to acquire the site; former City Councilman Bill Moody and others successfully pushed to get the power lines buried along this stretch of Savannah Highway, which helps the station shine; and former state Rep. Jimmy Bailey served as a liaison between Liollio, the city and the families of firefighters lost in the Sofa Super Store.
But it wouldn't be enough for the station merely to get the past right. It was built for the future.
Its less notable features include a training room on the first floor, and its firefighters' quarters are state of the art: Sleeping areas are separated by 6-foot partitions that afford privacy for today's coed firefighting companies and also give more sense of community than private rooms would. And while it has a pole for firefighters to slide down to quickly reach the engines, it also has state-of-the-art equipment storage and cleaning rooms. And dangling exhaust vents in the main bay magnetically attach to the engines' exhaust pipes so they minimize exhaust in the bay but quickly pop off once an engine starts to roll.
In all likelihood, most people won't see or appreciate much of that, unless they become a city firefighter or get an opportunity to tour inside. But they will drive and walk by the station and get a chance to contemplate the sacrifices firefighters have made to protect us in the past — and the risks they continue to face for us every day.
The building is technically separate from the memorial, but it's not just another fire station. It's a sign of West Ashley coming of age.