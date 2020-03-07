Behre: Trump wants to require new federal buildings to be classical. It's a bad idea

It might be Charleston’s most underappreciated building of the last half century. There are a few reasons for that, but it’s time to think anew about the J. Waties Waring Judicial Center at 83 Meeting St.
This modest courthouse annex offers a valuable lesson as we consider what President Trump is up to. As most architects and architectural fans already know, the president may sign an executive order to require the use of neoclassical design in new federal courthouses and office buildings across the country.
It’s a bad idea, even though the neoclassical style may end up being the best choice in many cases — and even though such an order could be seen as a welcome corrective to a recent run of modern federal buildings.
Fortunately, South Carolina doesn’t seem to have skin in this game at the moment: Neither Charleston nor Columbia have federal projects in the works; Greenville is getting a new courthouse, but its design has been set and construction has started.
The building plan for the J. Waties Waring Judicial Center (which was the Ernest F. Hollings Judicial Center until just a few years ago) was almost a disaster. A 1983 front-page headline summed it up, “Architects Criticize Proposed Annex.” But the problem had little to do with architecture (done by Gresham Smith and Partners) and everything to do with urban design, specifically its planned location right along Meeting Street’s sidewalk.
“I really think it’s an imposition on the historic fabric of the city, located in the heart of what is probably one of the largest groups of historic landmark buildings in this country,” said then Historic Charleston Foundation director Frances Edmunds, adding it would cause “irrevocable damage.”
Around that time, Mayor Joe Riley and other civic leaders got to work and arranged for the city to buy nearby property, which made room for the new annex to be pushed back from the street and a handsome park and fountain to be built in front. That way, the new building would not compete with the existing U.S. Courthouse and Post Office, an 1896 landmark by architect John Henry Devereux.
By the time of the $8.5 million annex’s dedication in 1988, the furor had died down. It was celebrated for its 775 tons of crafted granite and considered one of the nation’s most expensive and opulent courthouse additions.
The architecture itself is interesting. The building shares the same granite rusticated base of the 1896 U.S. Courthouse, but its granite facade on the upper two floors is very spartan, clearly a product of the late 20th century. The only thing that could be vaguely construed as neoclassical about it is its triangular pediment.
Is it in fact neoclassical? Could this have been built if Trump’s proposed order had been in effect? Who knows? It certainly reflects the tensions Charleston faces in trying to build new buildings that complement its great old ones — and in trying to keep the historic city relevant by keeping traditional uses, such as courts, where they have been for decades.
That said, it’s hard to argue that Trump’s order would harm Charleston, which has one of the nation’s greatest collections of neoclassical buildings from four different centuries. But should neoclassicism be mandated for new federal buildings in suburban Los Angeles or Santa Fe or Columbus, Indiana?
Many say no. The former presidents of The American Institute of Architects and more than 11,000 members have urged its demise. “We strongly feel that the stipulation of a one- size-fits-all approach to building design would ultimately result in suboptimal buildings,” their letter said.
Former Mayor Riley was more blunt: “It’s a very bad idea.”
Instead, he said a more useful step would be for the president to urge the General Services Administration to work even more closely with communities. Such collaboration could lead to architectural designs that reflect the federal government’s high ideals and the nation’s rich variety of cultures and traditions. The federal government is exempt from local architectural review boards; maybe that also should change.
It’s important to keep in mind the annex should be celebrated less for its architecture than for its gift of new open space (which nicely mirrors the open spaces behind the three other ‘Corners of Law’ — Washington Park behind City Hall, the cemetery behind St. Michael’s Church and the courtyard behind the historic Charleston County Courthouse).
Just before the annex was dedicated, U.S. District Judge Sol Blatt said this about the process: “The best thing that happened was the interest of Charleston preservationists. They took a building that was going to be terrible and got the building that is there now, which most people like.”
And that’s why the federal government should empower, not restrict, local voices wherever they plan to build.