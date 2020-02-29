More than a century ago, Charleston leaders were thinking big.
They had watched as New Yorkers made an unprecedented commitment to open space, recreation and quality of life just north of their city, which was, like most other 19th century cities, bustling but also dangerously overcrowded and unhealthy.
Central Park took more than a decade to bring to fruition, but the resulting 840-acre civic space would evolve from a playground for the rich to its current status as one of America’s great public spaces.
A generation or so after it opened, Charleston leaders followed suit. They bought up two former rice plantations along the Cooper River in 1898 and even hired the Olmstead brothers — whose father, Frederic Law Olmstead, had designed New York’s Central Park with architect Calvert Vaux — to create Chicora Park.
Unfortunately, Chicora Park didn’t last as long as an average piece of playground equipment.
Just a few years after it opened, the city agreed to sell the new park to the Navy, for what would become the Charleston Naval Base. It certainly was an understandable decision: The South was still struggling with the demise of slavery and its plantation economy.
But this column isn’t only about the past; it’s about the future and how we should learn from the past to make the Charleston area a better place.
The Neck Area — a fuzzily defined place between southern North Charleston and northern peninsular Charleston — is this region’s great blank slate, an underdeveloped, centrally situated area suitable for urban development that so many resist on the other side of the Ashley and Cooper rivers.
Yes, there are still industries and neighborhoods here, and they shouldn’t be forced out.
But at the same time, leaders should think big. What do they want this area to look like in the coming decades? Should we try again to create Chicora Park?
It’s not like the Neck Area hasn’t been the focus of any planning. The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments created a ”Partnership for Prosperity” vision for the Neck Area in 2014, and it’s not bad. It examines how cars, trucks, public transit, bikers, pedestrians and freight might move through the area, and it looks at development potential, including eight “catalyst areas” well poised for new homes, businesses and transit hubs.
It also recognizes there’s been a significant loss of natural land area there and calls for a connected series of developed and natural open spaces. But nothing nearly as ambitious as a new central park.
Naturally, there would be obstacles, including the haphazard jurisdictional lines and potentially controversial actions. Central Park required the use of eminent domain and displaced about 1,600 residents and squatters. Such steps should be taken cautiously, respectfully and only if there were a consensus that they would serve a greater public good.
The fact is, the Charleston region doesn’t have anything close to a Central Park, a vast, premier public space accessible on all sides. (Marion Square is less than 1/100th the size of New York’s Central Park). North Charleston’s Riverfront Park is that city’s best public space — and covers part of what once had been Chicora Park— but it’s also only accessible from a few directions.
While a large new park might be of greatest appeal to those who don’t live in the Neck Area, the big thinking about its future also should extend to new, affordable housing, the development of which will be crucial to keeping many current residents and their descendants in place. Stepping back, wouldn’t it be great if this became a place where others wanted to live, too?
The Neck Area is poised for dramatic change in the coming years. It’s a logical extension of what has happened in most of downtown Charleston, where industrial uses (especially along the waterfront) have gradually faded or moved away, making room for newer, more appealing kinds of places.
That’s going to happen in the Neck Area regardless of what we do today, but it would be even better if we thought big.
