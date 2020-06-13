Behre: The long, strange odyssey of Charleston's John C. Calhoun monument

The national reckoning caused by the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police has rekindled Charleston’s periodic debate over what to do with its most controversial monument, the towering tribute to John C. Calhoun in Marion Square.
The debate seems more intense this time around, especially since recent attempts to add context to the monument — new wording that explains Calhoun’s defense of slavery — stalled. These battles are playing out in cities across the South, and even across the world. And while past isn’t necessarily prologue, few things standing here today have a more fraught past than this monument.
Thomas Brown, a University of South Carolina historian, detailed its history in a 2001 lecture here and more recently in his 2015 book, “Civil War Canon: Sites of Confederate Memory in South Carolina.” What stands today reflects more than a tribute to the state’s major antebellum political figure, whose writings about states’ rights and the “benefits” of slavery set the intellectual underpinnings of secession. It’s also a tale of the emerging involvement of women in civic affairs, African Americans’ resilience, humor and anger, as well as Charleston’s abiding interest in her own appearance.
Emerging from his bath?
There actually have been three monuments in all, at least in the conventional sense.
The first began in 1844, when Calhoun was running for the Democratic presidential nomination. It was commissioned from Hiram Powers, a Vermont native who eventually moved to Italy and became famous for chiseling “The Greek Slave.” That statue struck a chord not only because it was this nation’s first publicly exhibited life-size statue of a nude woman, but also because many seized on its meaning behind its name as the nation debated slavery’s future.
Calhoun lost his presidential bid, and Powers’ statue wasn’t shipped until several months after Calhoun’s death in March 1850. The ship struck a sandbar off New York during a storm, and the statue was damaged.
It eventually arrived in Charleston to mixed reviews. Some saw the fractured scroll, which was inscribed “Truth, Justice and the Constitution,” as a metaphor for their own frustration with the Compromise of 1850, which limited slavery’s spread west.
Brown notes others derided its blending of a toga with a palmetto “and ridiculed it as a portrait of Calhoun after emerging from his bath, wrapped in a sheet.” Still, City Council bought it and placed it temporarily in City Hall.
Some floated the idea of placing the sculpture in an octagonal temple whose ornament included Calhoun’s funeral procession, the city’s grandest by far. Such talk cooled, and by 1853, a group of men formed the Calhoun Monument Association, while a group of women soon after formed the Ladies Calhoun Monument Association, both of which began aspiring for a more significant monument than Powers’ work.
The CMA held a design competition in 1854 and chose a design featuring a Doric column 150 feet tall topped by a 20-foot-tall statue of Calhoun. Some suggested it stand in White Point Garden, but the LCMA declined to join forces with the CMA and eyed Marion Square, where it put a cornerstone in 1858.
The ladies had a cornerstone but no plan, and Henry Gourdin, a member of the group that commissioned Powers’ work, noted its damaged state and said, “The fate of this statue seems prophetic of the destiny of our country, more especially of the South.”
Years later, Powers’ statue was sent to Columbia for safekeeping, where it was kept inside the Old State House and subsequently lost when that building and much of Columbia burned as Union troops arrived.
By spring 1865, Calhoun’s only surviving monument was a modest marker in St. Philip’s cemetery, which remained after Mr. Gourdin and his brother disinterred Calhoun’s remains and temporarily hid them. Brown notes that Yankees did come looking for the grave, and author and poet Walt Whitman later reported hearing a young soldier tell an older one about his time in Charleston and seeing Calhoun’s simple stone.
“I have seen Calhoun’s monument. That you saw is not the real monument,” Whitman quotes the older soldier telling the younger one (in Whitman’s 1882 work, “Specimen Days & Collect”). “But I have seen it. It is in the desolated, ruined South, nearly the whole generation of young men between 17 and 30 destroyed or maim’d, all the old families used up — the rich impoverished, the plantations covered with weeds, the slaves unloos’d and become the masters, and the name of Southerner blackened with every shame — all that is Calhoun’s real monument.”
‘Calhoun and He Wife’
The war and Reconstruction cooled off action, though Mary Amarinthia Snowden, LCMA’s founder and treasurer, escaped Columbia and Union troops with the group’s railroad bonds and bank stock sewed into her skirt. After the war, she turned her attention into what’s now the Confederate Home on Broad Street, and the LCMA considered using its fund for a living memorial to that home and school. Calhoun’s son-in-law Thomas Green Clemson pushed to steer the money toward a new college on the family’s Pickens County plantation, Fort Mill. The dispute ultimately was resolved by three surviving chancellors of the antebellum South Carolina bench, which advised in a 2-1 vote that giving money to the home would not stand up in court.
That refocused the LCMA toward a more conventional monument in Marion Square, and it chose Albert Harnisch of Philadelphia as the sculptor, even though Confederate poet Margaret Preston said “it would make Calhoun stir in his grave if he were sculptured by a Northern chisel.”
His work depicted Calhoun rising from his Senate seat and pointing forward with his slightly upturned right index figure. The plan was to have allegorical female figures of truth, justice and the constitution surrounding the base. A fourth, history, was eventually added, too, but only one was completed. The work was not exactly beloved; one called it “a statue of an armchair with a tall gentleman standing beside it.”
Still, about 20,000 veterans, New South boosters and others turned out for its dedication. The New York Times reported, “It will last a long time as it was built to perpetuate the name of Calhoun it will serve its purpose as well as if it were more beautiful.”
Not the greatest predication, unless you consider nine years a long time. African Americans took the statue personally, particularly as Charleston had expanded the city limits north of what was Boundary Street (today Calhoun Street) into neighborhoods where many of them lived. Mamie Garvin Fields, who was born shortly after the statue, said it seemed to point at her and others like her and say: “You may not be a slave, but I am back to see you stay in your place.”
Not only was it defaced regularly, but many African Americans called the work, “Calhoun and He Wife,” since only one of the female figures was at Calhoun’s feet. Brown notes that label “became inseparably attached to the monument as racist parody converged with satire of Harnisch’s artistic ambitions. The LCMA and its supporters could not have been amused.”
A monument to whom?
So they commissioned John Massey Rhind to create another monument, the one that stands today, and they melted down the other and sold it for bronze scrap, though the Charleston Museum ended up with its notorious finger.
The monument was dedicated with little to no fanfare as seen in 1887. The column, which helped put Calhoun’s statue about 80 feet in the air, was much more vandal proof. Harper’s Weekly said the most important thing was that the allegorical female figure was gone. Its female influence took a far different form: More words dedicated to the LCMA and Snowden than to Calhoun himself. Brown notes it’s “explicitly self-referential, commemorating women’s role in commemoration.”
The News and Courier wrote little, aside from a short, perfunctory Page 8 story on June 1, 1896. “The work will be pushed forward as rapidly as possible, and it will be only a short time before the new monument will be completed in all its details,” the story concluded. “Mr. Rhind will remain in the city until the work is finished.”