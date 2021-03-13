Behre: The Confederate Museum continues on, minus the "Confederate"

As quietly as the Hunley submarine approached its Union target outside the mouth of Charleston Harbor, the United Daughters of the Confederacy Museum recently rebranded itself without the C-word.
Little else seems to have changed at what now is the Museum at Market Hall. After being shuttered along with so much else during the pandemic, it’s now reopening once a week, on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Inside, visitors will find the same vast collection of Civil War-era artifacts that Charleston women have amassed since the city’s chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy took root in 1894. Still, the name change signals the challenge this museum faces at this point in our history, a fraught moment in our national reckoning over slavery, equity and race.
The museum already was entering a new era. June Murray Wells, the grande dame who was part of its operation for 60 years and largely ran it in recent decades, died last year at 86. Jill Hunter Powell is its new director.
As columnist Brian Hicks noted upon Ms. Wells’ passing, “In some ways, she was the personification of that old city … a place that largely has been lost.”
The museum has impressive artifacts that include the first and last Confederate flags to fly over Fort Sumter, a silver punch bowl made from the boiler of the gunboat Palmetto State, original wool uniforms, daily reports from Fort Sumter, a drum used in both the Revolutionary and Civil wars, and perhaps its most unusual and talked about item: locks of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s hair.
It also includes common items that speak to the experience of the average soldier, such as a blood-stained uniform and an old canteen.
And it has a very favorable 99-year lease with the city for one of Charleston’s premier public rooms. The Charleston Chapter #4, United Daughters of the Confederacy (as the group has been known since 1898) signed the lease in 2001, shortly after the city had finished a $3 million renovation to Market Hall.
The group pays $1 a year and handles its own utilities and insurance. The city covers major maintenance and repairs — and even changes the light bulbs annually in the grand chandelier.
Museums rarely cover their own expenses and instead rely on board members’ support, other donors, grants and the like. In 2019, the museum’s income was $137,000, almost all of which ($122,772) came from admissions ($7 for adults). After paying out $51,319 in compensation and wages and $71,561 in other expenses, it balanced its budget with a little left over.
In a city that recently dismantled its towering monument to John C. Calhoun — less than two decades after city taxpayers spent $100,000 to spruce it up — can this museum continue on without changing anything but its name? We’ll see.
But the experience of the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum — or the protracted but so far unsuccessful efforts to build a permanent museum home for the aforementioned Hunley — make one wonder.
Relic Room director Allen Roberson has noted that having “Confederate” in its museum name is too controversial for potential donors.
Still, this small museum has survived in this space for 122 years (except when it relocated for a few years because of Hurricane Hugo damage).
It exemplifies the uniqueness of Charleston, specifically its leading role in the Civil War and its later, sustained effort to interpret that war on its own terms.
The Museum at Market Hall is an interesting if unintended bookend to the Old Slave Mart Museum, another city-owned site a few blocks away that perhaps not coincidentally was being renovated and rebooted by the city around the same time.
Both institutions focus on an important slice of America’s pivotal conflict and Charleston’s key role in it. Both reflect the diversity of the city’s past — and its present.