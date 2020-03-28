The work of Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review is complicated to start with, but when it comes to reviewing design work on college campuses, things can get even more convoluted.

Consider Capers Hall, one of the first buildings visible (on the left) upon entering The Citadel’s main gate. It won’t be around much longer, though getting the city’s permission to tear it down was no easy feat.

Nor should it have been.

The city’s Board of Architectural Review considered the demolition request in December and rejected it. The Preservation Society of Charleston urged the board to encourage the school to keep and renovate at least the oldest 1949 portion facing Lee Avenue and the parade ground.

But the school has plans to replace Capers Hall with a new building about 40 percent larger, one with more seismic strength, better natural light and vastly improved educational spaces. Its exterior appearance would emulate the white, fortress style that’s The Citadel’s architectural brand (and has been since the school was founded in an arsenal on today’s Marion Square).

The Citadel was not necessarily showing any real hostility to historic preservation: It originally had planned to renovate Capers Hall but opted for a rebuild after a 2014 structural evaluation found nonreinforced brick and concrete masonry walls that would be vulnerable in a major earthquake.

For a public college on a budget and a desire to keep tuition as affordable as possible, it’s understandable that it wanted to avoid millions of dollars in added expense for a major structural retrofit.

Such concern also weighed heavily on the school more than a decade ago, when it tore down one of its greatest landmarks — the Padgett-Thomas Barracks, which dated to the earliest days of the current campus — and replaced it with a faithful copy built to modern seismic codes.

After the BAR rejected Capers’ demolition, The Citadel challenged the city in circuit court, its only avenue of appeal. That soon led to mediation talks. Unlike the city’s epic mediation over the Sergeant Jasper replacement, these talks went calmly and quickly. After all, the city’s staff had recommended that the BAR allow the demolition in the first place, and City Council voted Tuesday to approve the resulting compromise.

The deal will let Capers Hall fall to the wrecking ball.

City Council’s decision was an understandable one, but some council members’ suggestions that the school shouldn’t have to undergo BAR review miss the mark.

Because of the BAR review, and the resulting mediation, the city has more leverage in what will replace the structure. In this part of the peninsula, the BAR has purview only over demolition (and only then if the building is more than 50 years old or listed on a city architectural inventory). It has no review powers over new construction.

The mediated deal approved by City Council requires the school to “make reasonable, good-faith efforts to construct a replacement building such that the exterior architectural appearance will generally conform to” the current plans designed by Creech & Associates and Woolpert.

Those plans show a building three stories tall, like Capers Hall, and one with the same Romanesque arched passages and crenelations along the parapet so common on the campus. Its shape is slightly skewed so its main north and south facades parallel Lee Avenue and Huger Street (two streets that aren’t parallel themselves).

The replacement should present a far friendlier face to the Hampton Park Terrace neighborhood with an open courtyard space off Huger and a 250-seat auditorium and other spaces where the community can gather for lectures and arts events.

In other words, the city gained leverage in mediation over the replacement that it otherwise wouldn’t have had.

And while the BAR’s decision was reversed, that doesn’t mean its authority should be reduced — either on The Citadel’s campus or anywhere else. As Charleston planning director Jacob Lindsey says: “The BAR’s power over demolition is one of the reasons historic Charleston is still a beautiful city. It’s important that we protect that at all costs.”

But the case of Capers should remind us that campuses are not like other parts of the city. The city’s recent review of the BAR done by Andres Duany of DPZ Associates recommended special consideration for higher education districts, such as The Citadel, College of Charleston and the medical district.

That idea might be worth pursuing because these places have their own look and a common ownership, which makes them far different than, say, King or East Bay street. Maybe they could benefit from a new BAR approach, provided it’s one that refines — but doesn’t reduce — our collective say-so.