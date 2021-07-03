Behre: South Carolina's contribution to the Declaration of Independence

While South Carolina was one of the wealthiest and most sophisticated colonies when the Declaration of Independence was drafted in 1776, the state’s leaders are not so much associated with the historic moment.
At least not anywhere near as much as Thomas Jefferson of Virginia, who wrote the document, or John Hancock of Massachusetts, who famously signed it first and so prominently. Or even John Adams, Roger Sherman, Charles Thompson and Benjamin Franklin — all of whom hailed from Northern colonies and are featured prominently in artist John Trumbull’s classic painting.
In fact, the state’s most famous Founding Father — at least as far as drafting the documents creating the United States of America — wasn’t there on July 4. Charles Pinckney, sometimes called the nation’s “forgotten founder,” would make his mark a decade later during the Constitutional Convention of 1787.
“In Philadelphia, Pinckney became a familiar leader speaking more than 100 times on various issues facing the body. Of note were his strong beliefs in protecting property interests and establishing a strong federal government with a clear separation of powers,” according to the National Park Service, which maintains Pinckney’s Snee Farm home in Mount Pleasant as a historic site. “When the issue of slavery arose, Delegate Pinckney stood among his fellow southerners in defense of the institution. He openly questioned the assertion that slavery was wrong, stating: ‘if slavery be wrong, it is justified by the example of all the world. In all ages, one half of mankind have been slaves.’”
Scholars currently attribute about 28 clauses to “Constitution Charlie,” including the establishment of a single chief executive, called president, and the division of the legislature into House and Senate.
That’s not to say South Carolinians had no role in the Declaration of Independence. Far from it. Terry Lipscomb tells the story of its four signers in his book, “South Carolina becomes a state: The road from colony to independence, 1765-1776.”
They were all rather young: Edward Rutledge was 26; Thomas Heyward Jr., 29; Thomas Lynch Jr., 26; and Arthur Middleton, 34. Lynch’s father was a delegate but was too ill for the trip to Philadelphia; South Carolina’s signers left a space for him to sign (between Rutledge’s and Heyward’s signatures), but he died later that year.
When the declaration came up for a vote on July 1, South Carolina’s delegates voted no. They weren’t necessarily opposed to the idea, but they didn’t want to rush things. As Lipscomb notes, “In typically conservative fashion, they believed that the colonies should first devise a practical plan of confederation, form themselves into an effective union and then declare independence.”
After all, the South Carolina Provincial Congress had given the four only general marching orders; it didn’t expressly authorize them to vote for independence. Had they done so, “there was no guarantee that anyone at home would back them up,” Lipscomb says. (Pennsylvania’s delegation also voted no, while New York’s abstained.)
They quickly came around, though. Again, Lipscomb notes, they “may well have reasoned that the good of both South Carolina and America required that the colonies speak with a single voice. Accordingly, Edward Rutledge rose from his chair, after the vote had been recorded on July 1, and requested Congress to delay the final decision until the next day, when he thought that his colleagues would change their votes for the sake of unanimity.”
The state’s biggest contribution arguably occurred not in Philadelphia but on Sullivan’s Island, where American forces led by Col. William Moultrie successfully repulsed a major British naval invasion on June 28, one week before the Declaration of Independence was sent to the printer. News of this unexpected victory spread around the same time the declaration was being signed.
An extensive account of that battle coincidentally appeared in the Aug. 2 edition of “South Carolina and American General Gazette,” the first paper to be printed in Charlestown since its presses were moved out of the city in May, when the British threat emerged. The same paper also contained brief news of the Declaration of Independence.
And Trumbull’s famous painting actually doesn’t depict what happened on July 4 but rather what happened on July 28, when a draft of the declaration was ready for review.
On Aug. 5, South Carolina’s state government officially proclaimed independence, and a military parade was held near Charlestown’s Liberty Tree, a live oak outside the city where patriots had gathered to talk privately.
The state had joined its dozen fellow colonies in declaring independence and becoming states, but prevailing in the war that began before and endured for seven long years afterward would be arduous, painful and far from a sure thing.