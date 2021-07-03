You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Opinion

Syndicated and guest columns represent the personal views of the writers, not necessarily those of the editorial staff. The editorial department operates entirely independently of the news department and is not involved in newsroom operations.

top story

Behre: South Carolina's contribution to the Declaration of Independence

Charleston's Liberty tree
Buy Now

This plaque, on an Alexander Street gate just north of Calhoun Street, marks the location of Charlestown's Liberty Tree, where the city celebrated the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The tree, a live oak, was later chopped down by British troops. Robert Behre/Staff

 By Robert Behre rbehre@postandcourier.com

While South Carolina was one of the wealthiest and most sophisticated colonies when the Declaration of Independence was drafted in 1776, the state’s leaders are not so much associated with the historic moment.

At least not anywhere near as much as Thomas Jefferson of Virginia, who wrote the document, or John Hancock of Massachusetts, who famously signed it first and so prominently. Or even John Adams, Roger Sherman, Charles Thompson and Benjamin Franklin — all of whom hailed from Northern colonies and are featured prominently in artist John Trumbull’s classic painting.

Trumbull portrait
Buy Now

Four South Carolinians are depicted in John Trumbull's famous portrait depicting the review of a draft of the Declaration of Independence. The most prominent shown is Edward Rutledge, third from the right. Robert Behre/Staff

In fact, the state’s most famous Founding Father — at least as far as drafting the documents creating the United States of America — wasn’t there on July 4. Charles Pinckney, sometimes called the nation’s “forgotten founder,” would make his mark a decade later during the Constitutional Convention of 1787.

Constitution Charles

Charles Pinckney of Snee Farm, governor of South Carolina from 1806-08, and contributor to the U.S. Constitution. Provided

“In Philadelphia, Pinckney became a familiar leader speaking more than 100 times on various issues facing the body. Of note were his strong beliefs in protecting property interests and establishing a strong federal government with a clear separation of powers,” according to the National Park Service, which maintains Pinckney’s Snee Farm home in Mount Pleasant as a historic site. “When the issue of slavery arose, Delegate Pinckney stood among his fellow southerners in defense of the institution. He openly questioned the assertion that slavery was wrong, stating: ‘if slavery be wrong, it is justified by the example of all the world. In all ages, one half of mankind have been slaves.’”

Scholars currently attribute about 28 clauses to “Constitution Charlie,” including the establishment of a single chief executive, called president, and the division of the legislature into House and Senate.

That’s not to say South Carolinians had no role in the Declaration of Independence. Far from it. Terry Lipscomb tells the story of its four signers in his book, “South Carolina becomes a state: The road from colony to independence, 1765-1776.”

They were all rather young: Edward Rutledge was 26; Thomas Heyward Jr., 29; Thomas Lynch Jr., 26; and Arthur Middleton, 34. Lynch’s father was a delegate but was too ill for the trip to Philadelphia; South Carolina’s signers left a space for him to sign (between Rutledge’s and Heyward’s signatures), but he died later that year.

Edward Rutledge's house

The mansion at 117 Broad St., now the Governor's House Inn, was owned by Declaration of Independence signer Edward Rutledge. He bought it in 1788. Provided/Handsome Properties
Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings.


When the declaration came up for a vote on July 1, South Carolina’s delegates voted no. They weren’t necessarily opposed to the idea, but they didn’t want to rush things. As Lipscomb notes, “In typically conservative fashion, they believed that the colonies should first devise a practical plan of confederation, form themselves into an effective union and then declare independence.”

After all, the South Carolina Provincial Congress had given the four only general marching orders; it didn’t expressly authorize them to vote for independence. Had they done so, “there was no guarantee that anyone at home would back them up,” Lipscomb says. (Pennsylvania’s delegation also voted no, while New York’s abstained.)

They quickly came around, though. Again, Lipscomb notes, they “may well have reasoned that the good of both South Carolina and America required that the colonies speak with a single voice. Accordingly, Edward Rutledge rose from his chair, after the vote had been recorded on July 1, and requested Congress to delay the final decision until the next day, when he thought that his colleagues would change their votes for the sake of unanimity.”

The state’s biggest contribution arguably occurred not in Philadelphia but on Sullivan’s Island, where American forces led by Col. William Moultrie successfully repulsed a major British naval invasion on June 28, one week before the Declaration of Independence was sent to the printer. News of this unexpected victory spread around the same time the declaration was being signed.

Battle of Sullivan's Island (copy)
Buy Now

This diorama in the Charleston Museum depicts the Battle of Sullivan's Island, where patriots behind a partly finished log fort (on left) fended off the Royal Navy at the mouth of Charleston Harbor. Robert Behre/Staff

An extensive account of that battle coincidentally appeared in the Aug. 2 edition of “South Carolina and American General Gazette,” the first paper to be printed in Charlestown since its presses were moved out of the city in May, when the British threat emerged. The same paper also contained brief news of the Declaration of Independence.

And Trumbull’s famous painting actually doesn’t depict what happened on July 4 but rather what happened on July 28, when a draft of the declaration was ready for review.

On Aug. 5, South Carolina’s state government officially proclaimed independence, and a military parade was held near Charlestown’s Liberty Tree, a live oak outside the city where patriots had gathered to talk privately.

The state had joined its dozen fellow colonies in declaring independence and becoming states, but prevailing in the war that began before and endured for seven long years afterward would be arduous, painful and far from a sure thing.

Reach Robert Behre at 843-937-5771. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News