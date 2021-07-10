Behre: Smokestacks, yes; water towers, no. That might not make sense.

Those new to historic preservation might wonder why the city of Charleston is debating robustly how to save two smokestacks while Mount Pleasant is poised to take down an iconic water tower in the older part of its town.
The answers shed light into how the preservation movement works (or sometimes doesn’t).
The most obvious point to make is that preservation is more about the future than the past, so it’s important to make a case about why preserving something will pay off in the coming years. Both the smokestacks and the water tower are very challenging to save because both long ago stopped being used for the reason they were built; unlike a building, it’s hard to adapt them to some new use.
But there’s more going on than that. In fact, Mount Pleasant’s water tower has a more important role to play as a host for cellphone equipment, and its loss is expected to entail building some new cell towers nearby. Those pushing to preserve the smokestacks have based their arguments almost solely on their role as visible symbols of the peninsula’s industrial past — and both educationally and aesthetically interesting in that sense. They also symbolize the desire of preservation groups to engage in neighborhoods they once overlooked.
Another point is that ownership matters. Both the smokestacks and water tower suffer from structural troubles brought on partly because they were no longer used, and their weakened condition drives up the cost of preserving them.
Charleston’s preservationists successfully argued that the city’s neglect of the smokestacks was very wrong, simply because city government is responsible for holding all property owners accountable for preserving their historic structures — at least those covered by city ordinance. The city shouldn’t hold itself to a lower standard. It’s tougher to argue that Mount Pleasant Waterworks somehow dropped the ball because it stopped maintaining a water tower it no longer needed.
But here’s the biggest point: Most preservation battles are won because of the size and strength of the army of advocates who speak out. The smokestacks seemed doomed until Charleston’s two preservation nonprofits and others raised a fuss and demanded further study and answers. As a result, the wrecking ball is on pause, and those involved are optimistic they can find a way to save them.
According to David Slade’s recent story, former Mount Pleasant Mayor Cheryll Woods-Flowers tried to rally public interest in preserving the water tower a few years ago with relatively little success. Certainly the town doesn’t have the equivalent of Charleston’s influential preservation groups. (While these groups occasionally advocate outside the city, such as their recent efforts to help preserve the Phillips Community, their bread-and-butter work remains in Charleston.)
Yet even a rich preservation legacy and active preservation groups don’t always carry the day.
More than two decades ago, the Charleston Commissioners of Public Works demolished its most prominent water tower, at Nassau and Sheppard streets. The 2-million-gallon tower was the largest of its kind in the world when it was built around 1925 and literally welcomed those entering Charleston via Interstate 26: “Welcome to Charleston, All America City.”
Perched atop 24 stocky legs, the tank stood more than 100 feet high and 80 feet in diameter and was a symbol — along with the John P. Grace Memorial Bridge built just a few years later — that Charleston still did ambitious things in the 1920s despite its relatively impoverished state. The water tower didn’t even pose an imminent threat; a utility official noted at the time, “We have to take it down before it gets to be a dangerous situation.”
Yes, saving it would have been costly, but it wasn’t a lack of money that led to its demise. It was that nobody really bothered fighting for it. That might seem depressing to some, but if you think about it, it’s empowering, too.