Behre: On the right track: a transportation project that gives something back

One of the most exciting and heralded architectural achievements of the past year was the long-anticipated opening of the new Moynihan Train Hall in Manhattan.
While the project doesn’t completely compensate for the unconscionable demolition of Penn Station in 1963, repurposing the neoclassical postal facility across the street certainly recaptures some of the civic grandeur at one of New York’s most important entry points.
At first blush, there would seem to be no parallel in Charleston, which lost its grandest passenger train terminal — Union Station, built at East Bay and Columbus streets — in a fire shortly after World War II ended. While it existed less than 50 years, not long enough to be considered historic, its massive twin towers and eclectic architectural flourishes made it beloved.
There were calls to rebuild. But Charleston was still a sleepy, struggling city, one that increasingly was embracing the automobile as the best way to get around. About a decade after Union Station burned, a new passenger terminal was built well outside the peninsula on the outskirts of the Liberty Hill neighborhood.
The building was handsome, modern, serviceable, but certainly nothing that would be put on a postcard. That sort of made sense: Its obscure location on Gaynor Avenue meant the structure would be seen mostly by those going there to meet a train. It’s unclear who, if anyone, might have tried to argue for something grander: The city of North Charleston wasn’t even incorporated at the time.
Only those who have tried to meet a train (or a Greyhound bus) might have noticed that the old Gaynor Avenue passenger terminal is now North Charleston’s new intermodal transportation center. Like its predecessor, it’s handsome, modern and serviceable, although certainly nothing that would be put on a postcard (or on a social media post, which I guess is today’s equivalent).
But the new station is still an improvement, one that builds on history in important and subtle ways.
Architecturally, one of its most dominant features is a tower meant to recall those of Union Station. It’s not as tall or ornate, but it has the historical proportion and serves as a nod to the past while still fitting in with the rest of the more horizontal building. (The intermodal center originally was planned off Montague Avenue with an even more robust echo to Union Station, but the logistics of stopping a passenger train there couldn’t be pulled off, forcing a rebuild on the Gaynor site).
The new station builds on local history in an even more important way, though. As undistinguished as it was, the 1956 train station was deemed historic given its age, and since federal dollars were involved, the National Historic Preservation Act came into play. And to offset the demolition, the project included a dive into the history not only of the station but also the neighborhood where it sits.
The history room exhibit in the intermodal center talks of the history of passenger rail service in the Lowcountry, but it mostly features those who lived and worked in Liberty Hill. Their stories, memories and old photographs were sought and now are elegantly displayed. Taken together, it paints a picture of a free, proud and independent community, despite facing the hardships of the Jim Crow era.
“We had a community that depended on each other,” reads an exhibit quote from James Lecque. “We had everything we needed right here on Liberty Hill.”
As road-widenings and other transportation projects pose increasing threats to the region’s earliest African American neighborhoods and settlement communities, it’s refreshing to see how such a project can add something back.
And it's also both comforting and thought-provoking to know this addition was made possible by a federal law passed amid uproar over the loss of Penn Station.