Behre: Moving Calhoun statue would not be unprecedented; it's happened before

This is as good a time as any for Charleston to recall the largely lost story behind its statue of William Pitt.
His marble image was put up in a prominent public place at great expense more than 250 years ago, a special honor for a statesman that city leaders viewed as their greatest champion.
Pitt died, a war broke out pitting patriots against loyalists, and Pitt’s side ultimately lost. Time passed, and fewer remembered who he was and what he did.
Eventually, his statue was moved to a less visible spot. And moved again. And again.
Many walk by him each day and likely don’t have a clue that his statue has been called America’s first piece of public statuary, one of the grandest tributes that survives from this nation’s Colonial era.
William Pitt, also known as Pitt the Elder and the 1st Earl of Chatham, was a British Tory statesman and the American Colonies’ greatest advocate in Parliament before the Revolutionary War.
Pitt arguably delayed the war’s start by pushing for repeal of the 1766 Stamp Act. He was beloved in many places on this side of the Atlantic and is the namesake for Pittsburgh and most U.S. towns and counties named Chatham.
Charles Town, being the wealthy place it was back then, persuaded the colony to spend 1,000 pounds sterling on a marble statue of Pitt. Sculptor Joseph Wilton created two, one for Charles Town and one for New York. Ours arrived first.
The Pitt statue was placed in the middle of Broad and Meeting streets, the colony’s most prominent civic intersection (though it only had two of its current “Four Corners of Law,” St. Michael’s church and the statehouse).
Pitt’s political acumen ultimately did not stave off war, and his statue soon suffered its first indignity a decade later, when a British cannonball ricocheted off St. Michael’s and tore off its right arm.
Not long afterward, Pitt’s statue was moved for the first time — apparently not because of politics (though that may have played a role: Charleston was by now part of the United States, not the British empire), but because of something the city still grapples with today — traffic problems. Its location in a busy intersection proved a headache, even if cars would not appear until the next century.
The statue was moved to the orphan house, where it remained for much of the 19th century, and it eventually was moved to Washington Square. After violent tornadoes struck the city in the 20th century, it suffered still more damage. Its head was lopped off, then put back on.
In 1984, conservators became concerned about its condition, especially after a consultant found it “had developed a sugary surface due to years of exposure to grime, fungi, moisture and pollutants.” They convinced the city to move it indoors to the Charleston Museum, where it stayed until it was moved again to the entrance lobby of the Charleston County Judicial Center, where it now stands.
True, Pitt’s many moves (at least four that I can prove) involved little political uproar, though Pitt died before British troops withdrew from Charles Town as the Revolutionary War wound to a close. As Charleston got involved in forming a new nation, Pitt’s historical support of the Colonies probably seemed like increasingly less of a deal.
But Pitt’s statue did cause a rift in its day. Colonial leaders in the Upstate frowned on its cost, which some felt could have been used to buy and distribute Bibles instead. Someone even wrote a poem:
“What love to their adopted sons
“Is by our fathers shown?
“We ask to taste the Bread of Life
“And, lo, they give a stone!”
Last week, as Mayor John Tecklenburg and City Council called for removing the John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square, my colleagues and I reiterated that doing so would be a lost opportunity to turn it into a powerful teaching tool.
A lot of people are upset about the pending change, and that’s understandable. But what history reminds us is that the preservation of this monument -- or any monument — ultimately is more important than where it’s currently on view.
The monuments themselves should survive so they can advance our historical understanding and give us a fuller sense of ourselves — even if that sense makes us uncomfortable.