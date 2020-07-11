Some of Charleston’s most important downtown homes are also its least remarkable, mainly its many public housing complexes, which stretch from Queen to Mount Pleasant streets.
These largely nondescript, mostly single-story buildings are home to as many as 1,407 families — residents who probably wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford to live on the peninsula. As unremarkable as the buildings are, they play a major role in keeping a once very diverse city at least somewhat diverse.
The challenge is how to maintain and preserve them in the coming decades, not so much as architectural works but as livable, affordable places.
The federal government has shown little interest in building more public housing since the 1960s, and it’s given local housing authorities increasingly less money for major maintenance and upgrades. The deteriorating state of Joseph Floyd Manor reflects this — though its problems also were compounded by the rudderlessness of the Charleston County Housing Authority.
Just a few blocks west is another public housing project run by a different housing authority.
The Charleston Housing Authority has a $7.2 million plan for Kiawah Homes, a relatively small, 61-unit complex off Rutledge Avenue at the northern tip of Wagener Terrace.
It’s the first of this authority’s dozen complexes expected to see changes as the authority embraces the federal government’s Rental Assistance Demonstration program. President and CEO Don Cameron says he hopes to close its RAD deal on Kiawah Homes in February and begin major interior upgrades shortly afterward.
The interior work will complement a major exterior upgrade Kiawah Homes received almost 15 years ago. The units were built in just 180 days during World War II to house workers at the nearby naval shipyard, but their 2007 renovation gave them new porches and craftsman details to complement the Wagener Terrace neighborhood.
It promises to be an adjustment, but one with a nice payoff in the end. “We’ll have to move people in and around, but we do that anyway,” Cameron says. “You can’t live in your house if you’re doing $60,000 worth of work. We’re talking new floors, moving around interior walls, adding more food preparation space, more storage space, more counter space, new bathrooms.”
The RAD model lets local housing authorities take over public housing in their communities and pursue their own renovation plans using whatever funding they can find. In the process, HUD’s funding is converted to Section 8 vouchers tied to the units.
Charleston is somewhat late to the RAD game because it wanted to see how well these conversions worked elsewhere before jumping in. The Greenville Housing Authority achieved its RAD conversion projects without losing low-income units, but some were moved to mixed-income developments on other sites. While that was seen as desirable — many would feel a mixed-income project is more healthy than a purely subsidized one — earning tenants’ trust was a challenge. There was a lot of fear.
To get out in front of such fears here, Cameron says the authority’s board has vowed to be guided by three main principles: It won’t sell any of the dirt; it will continue to manage the housing projects it preserves; and it won’t contribute to gentrification by displacing any families or reducing its total units below the current 1,407 mark.
Cameron also has met with the authority’s residents’ advisory council and with leaders in each individual complex. “The reception has been good because I think people want to see the physical environment improved. They’d like to see it cleaner, neater and more modern,” he says. “There’s always caution because of displacement and gentrification, but the people themselves won’t see their rent go up. Some pay utilities, some don’t pay utilities. None of that is going to change, nor will the affordability be lost.”
After Kiawah Homes, the authority will shift its attention to upgrades at Meeting Street Manor (201 units) and Robert Mills Manor (222 units), the city’s oldest and best built complex.
Others might be deemed too costly to repair or too flood prone. In those cases, the authority may pursue a new project to rebuild affordable units and add higher-rent units on the same site.
The Wraggborough Homes complex near the East Bay Post Office might be the most likely candidate for demolition and replacement: It flooded 28 times last year. “They usually don’t get water in their house, but they can’t get out of their house,” Cameron said of the residents. “It’s getting worse and worse.”
Its 128 units could, hypothetically, be replaced with a multi-story complex with about 400 units, at least 128 of them as affordable as those there now.
Either way, changes are coming.