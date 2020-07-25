Behre: Charleston's flooding woes are as old as the city itself

No one knows the name of the first Carolina settler to wrestle timber cribbing or pilings into the pluff mud where the Cooper River meets the peninsular land mass that would become the Colony’s thriving waterfront, but there’s a good chance he was probably the first Charlestonian to complain about flooding.
If there’s one thing author and historian Christina Butler learned while researching “Lowcountry at High Tide: A history of flooding, drainage and reclamation in Charleston, South Carolina,” it’s that the city’s No. 1 modern-day problem is as old as the city.
Her interest stemmed from a preservationist’s curiosity about how cities are built and evolve, combined with her own brushes with serious flooding while living on Beaufain Street. She began looking into what was going on.
“I pretty quickly realized in looking at a few maps that Charleston was more than 50 percent fill and nobody ever really researched the whole chronology of that,” she said. She wrote her master’s thesis on the topic — specifically how race and class affected how the city filled in its low-lying lands — but then kept learning more “so it evolved into a whole book.”
The earliest problems stemmed from private property owners filling land so it would sell at a profit, not unlike what’s been going on recently on Johns Island.
“The Colonial era was some of the trickiest to document. Some examples were town commissioners trying to raise taxes or compel owners to fill a low spot in the street that keeps flooding or building a bridge or something like that,” she said. “As soon as Charleston was incorporated as a proper city in 1783, it’s the beginning of having a permanent board to deal with local needs.”
When it came to flooding, that local need was intimately intertwined with sanitation and public health, mosquito control and transportation woes.
An early, ambitious flood-related project was a wall built by 1818 along East Bay Street, the forerunner to today’s High Battery. This wall created buildable lots along it, and the city would replicate the idea with the Low Battery and Murray Boulevard a century later.
But the colonists were no dummies, and they built on the best, highest land first, which helped ensure so many of the city’s oldest homes still survive. Gradually, development spread to almost every nook of the peninsula.
While some parts of the peninsula, such as what’s now White Point Garden, were filled with stone or earth floated in on barges, most other areas were filled with far less stable material, such as sand, wood, seashells, sawdust, offal and other garbage.
“Before the 20th century, we don’t need a landfill or dump because we’re using that refuse to fill low areas all over the peninsula,” Butler said. “There’s literally tons of it, and it has to go somewhere.”
In fact, a large part of today’s problems stem from yesterday. “It’s difficult to fix when you’re dealing with something that wasn’t engineered right 200 years ago because there was no engineer involved.”
If there’s a hero to her history, it’s Charles Parker, a city surveyor and engineer who died in 1859 but was around for the major brick drainage arches built under some of the city’s main streets, arches that continue to help handle stormwater today. Mayor John Tecklenburg has made repairing these arches a priority.
But Parker would go out into the city many times a day to check tidal fluctuations, and he discovered a slight difference between high tide’s arrival on the Cooper and Ashley rivers. “He was such a good surveyor and experimented with different mortar mixes to figure out what would perform best in the saltwater. Which is why the arches still work.”
“Lowcountry at High Tide” doesn’t look too far forward to the city’s ever-growing challenges from more development, rising seas, subsiding soils and wealthy residents who aren’t willing to put up with as much flooding as they once were. But it certainly offers cautionary advice to those working on those issues.
“That’s one of the refreshing things about being a historian. I don’t have to come up with a way of fixing our flooding problems,” Butler said. “But you can really figure out a lot of what not to do by looking at what worked and what didn’t in the past. It’s very easy to come in as an expert amazing stormwater engineer, but if you don’t know what people tried in the past, what they found worked and didn’t work, you’re kind of destined to make the same mistakes.”