Behre: Charleston values its pedestrians but values construction work even more

Anyone who has walked Charleston’s sidewalks extensively is well aware of the occasional need to cross the street, walk a hundred feet or so and then cross back over.
And as downtown’s popularity continues to grow, the problem is only getting worse.
In essence: Construction crews appear to have carte blanche to privatize public sidewalks — fencing them off from the private property line into the street — for as long as they need to. Perhaps most residents have just grown accustomed to the inconvenience, rationalizing that it’s only temporary and not worth the trouble of kicking up a fuss.
The weird thing, though, is it seems so random — like there’s no policy or set of rules that can be clearly understood.
For instance, the companies that built Hotel Bennett and renovated the former Jim ’N Nick’s Bar-B-Q on King Street recently set a sort of gold standard: They kept their portion of the sidewalk open by using hollow shipping containers, open on both ends, to provide pedestrians with a sheltered passage, safe from both construction and passing cars.
Other projects, though, such as the new complex going up where the Septima Clark Parkway empties into Spring Street near the Ashley River bridges, are pretty scary. The sidewalk in one of the city’s most pedestrian-fraught areas is not only gone, but the fence bends around the curve, so if pedestrians tried to walk in the street — like many do around similar construction fences in the city — they could suddenly come face to face with a driver going 40 mph or faster.
The randomness can be seen on the other end of downtown, along Washington Street, where construction on two blocks uses orange and white traffic barriers to create a safe walkway on former parking spots. But pedestrians along the short side streets — Vernon and Laurens — are out of luck.
Was more effort made to accommodate pedestrians along Washington Street because it’s a nicer part of the city than western Spring Street? Probably not, but skeptics couldn’t be blamed for wondering.
In short, there doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason to when pedestrians just have to hump it.
That’s partly because most city streets are owned, maintained and regulated not by City Hall and its many departments but by the S.C. Department of Transportation. The more bureaucracy, the less accountability.
And it’s probably partly because there’s been no high-profile accident directly attributed to a pedestrian being forced to cross a street because of a sudden sidewalk closure. Let’s hope it stays that way.
Certainly, any attempt to standardize the approach would be complicated. It reasonably should consider: the length of sidewalk closed; the duration of the closure; the nature of the construction work (e.g., the facade on the Jim ’N Nicks building was in danger of crashing onto the sidewalk and street); the speed of passing traffic along the street, etc.
While sidewalk closures might be influenced by the desires of neighbors and their associations, someone should look out for places where neighborhood groups aren’t as active.
And the random nature of sidewalk closures also likely reflects the reality that we’ve simply gotten used to the annoyance, like mosquitoes and humidity. The College of Charleston was proud of the barrier that was constructed around the Addlestone Library during its construction more than a decade ago; the barrier featured handsome, oversize images of books. But it still shut down the sidewalks along Calhoun and St. Philip streets.
For those driving by, the view was first class. Pedestrians might have appreciated the aesthetic touch, too, as they darted across the street in hopes of avoiding a distracted motorist.