Behre: Charleston tackles a tricky task: making development improve drainage

Many understand how development across Charleston has worsened flooding: As fields and forests became roofs and driveways, rainwater was shed from the land instead of absorbed by it.
What stormwater planning and permitting that existed was limited. Even when drainage ditches and pipes were put into place, they often went without maintenance. And the problems kept getting worse.
But today, the city is saying new development can actually help solve things, including some of the sins of the past. Some skepticism is understandable: It almost sounds like saying more cars will ease our traffic congestion.
Last week, a group of James Island residents held a Zoom meeting to explain their concern about how two proposed developments, Central Park and Riverland Oaks, will affect a part of the island where flooding already is a common fact of life. They hired a consultant, Steven Emerman of Utah, who documented 22 flooding events nearby since 2015. He recommended neither development should be given a green light until the city completes drainage improvements to the area and makes sure they work.
“I’m not anti-development by any means, but the Central Park and Riverland Oaks are the most ill-considered development projects I’ve ever encountered,” he said.
However, Matt Fountain, director of the city’s Stormwater Management, says he is confident the stricter standards the city is applying in both cases will prevent the kinds of problems that so much other development created in the past.
The Central Park project is being considered a special protection area, which requires it to release stormwater more slowly than the existing forest would. It’s being required to handle a 100-year storm without increasing the water levels. This applies not only to the water level in the canal into which the new development will drain but also to its neighbor upstream, Laurel Park. “You basically can’t block water from the Laurel Park neighborhood to increase your stormwater capacity,” he said. “Neither area can get worse. They both have to be better.”
Meanwhile, the developer of Riverland Oaks, a project behind the Pour House that’s not nearly as far along in the process, already is looking to acquire property off-site so its drainage plan can meet the city’s new, stricter standards.
Understandably, some developers aren’t happy. The city is being sued by Central Park Road LLC for permitting delays, mostly stemming from stormwater review. The city’s legal response says it’s simply trying to protect the public health and safety by improving the quality of design and construction.
Fountain understands Emerman’s argument about the risk of more development in an area already prone to flooding. “We’re trying to make development not just not make things too much worse. We’re saying we need to make sure it’s definitely not any worse and generally better,” Fountain says. “Development is kind of how we’ve gotten to where we are. It’s this slow, thousand cuts bleeding situation, but you can do the same for improvements. Each individual property doesn’t do much to improve the situation, but as the city keeps growing, the situation improves.”
For example, the city’s Grace Homes affordable housing project sits in the flood-prone area where the former Cooper River bridges once stood downtown. Underneath its new parking lot is a massive cistern that can hold about 200,000 gallons of rainwater and let it trickle into the city’s drainage system at half the rate before it was built. Of course, the system wouldn’t be able to handle much more than a 10-year storm, but bigger storms already would leave surrounding streets flooded.
And in Church Creek in West Ashley, the city is requiring 1.25 cubic yards of dirt to be removed for every cubic yard of fill added. That lets developers reshape their site to make it more developable while lowering its overall elevation.
New stormwater standards are nowhere near enough, and the city still is proceeding with many multimillion-dollar drainage projects.
Fountain says there are few recent developments that serve as poster children for actually improving drainage. The biggest impact so far has been on developers who, after learning about the stricter rules, walked away because their numbers wouldn’t work.
“We’re perfectly OK with that,” Fountain says. “I’m not trying to kill development off, but our approach is not like, ‘Build it the best you can.’”
There’s clearly a trust issue, too. Since stormwater permits are largely handled in private (not in public meetings), by city staff, who’s ensuring the staff is getting things right? “We need to build that trust back by doing a good job with our reviews and make sure developers are actually improving things instead of not just making it much worse,” Fountain acknowledges.
Now the city just needs to figure out a way to make new development ease congestion.