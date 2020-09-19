Behre: Bill would shine a federal spotlight on two historic S.C. schools

Those most familiar with South Carolina’s history likely realize that what many consider the most important U.S. Supreme Court ruling ever has very deep roots in Clarendon County.
Most others, however, probably don’t have a clue.
And that’s too bad, because the story of the legal fight for educational equality waged by African Americans in and around Summerton is both riveting and historically significant. Their resulting lawsuit, Briggs v. Elliott, wound its way through U.S. District Court in Charleston before being one of five lawsuits folded into what most know as the Brown v. Board of Education case. That ruling ended this nation’s decadeslong legal precedent of “separate but equal” when it came to public facilities and set the table for the broader civil rights struggles a decade later.
It’s a story locals have been trying to tell. Last year, the Summerton community created a brochure highlighting the homes, workplaces, churches and meeting halls used by 22 Clarendon County parents involved in the crucial original Briggs petition.
Now the federal government might help, too.
U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., has introduced a bill to expand the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site, created in 1992 to preserve Monroe Elementary School in Topeka, Kansas, to include two historic school sites in South Carolina.
The bill also would designate National Park Service Affiliated Areas in Delaware, Virginia and Washington, D.C., where other significant school desegregation suits played out. The owners of these sites would continue to own them but would get help from the Park Service in interpreting their significance. U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., is introducing a companion bill in the Senate.
The National Trust helped Clyburn’s office draft the legislation, which would extend the Park Service’s role in interpreting Brown v. Board of Education to Summerton, Farmville, Va., the District of Columbia and three Delaware communities: Claymont, Hockessin and Wilmington.
Leslie Canaan of the National Trust said she hopes people will rally behind the bill. “Help us recognize the site in Farmville, Virginia, where the Prince Edward County border supervisor closed their schools for five years rather than integrate, denying an education to a generation of students.”
Delaware saw the only case decided in favor of the plaintiffs, though the dissent of U.S. District Judge J. Waties Waring, who was outvoted in the Briggs v. Elliott case by his two colleagues, would serve as the template for the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling. Judge Waring, ostracized in most of white Charleston society in his day, recently won overdue recognition, with the renaming of Charleston’s judicial annex in his honor. A new historic marker outlining the Briggs contribution to Brown v. Board of Education stands just outside.
The Summerton High School, which was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1994, is the only one of five Clarendon schools associated with the Briggs lawsuit still standing.
More than 100 people petitioned Clarendon County school District No. 22 in late 1949 citing county spending of $43 per black student and $179 per white student. “The Negro children of public school age in School District No. 22 and in Clarendon County are being discriminated against solely because of their race and color in violation of their rights to equal protection of the laws provided by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution,” their petition read. When the board did nothing, the county’s NAACP branch sued, with Harry Briggs, a Summerton service station attendant and father, at the top of the list of plaintiffs.
“I knew Harry and Eliza Briggs,” Clyburn said. “I still know their children and many others who were involved in this case. ... This is a very, very personal thing with me.”
If the bill passes, the National Park Service would take over Summerton High School, one of the white schools currently used for Clarendon School District 1’s main offices. It’s a simple but handsome 1936 building designed by Columbia architects Wessinger and Stork.
It also would acquire the former Scott’s Branch High School built in 1951 for African American students and now used as the district’s community resource center. Both would become part of the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site that already exists in Topeka.
This chapter of Summerton’s history deserves a broader audience.
As we continue to wrestle with racial equality, it’s important to remember what we’ve accomplished so far.