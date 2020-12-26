Behre: As The Jasper emerges, so does 'Lake Jasper.' One can be improved

Charleston’s greatest architectural controversy in the 21st century turned out not to be much about architecture at all.
Most everyone agrees The Jasper, a new apartment, office and retail building on the peninsula’s southwestern edge, is vastly more stylish and handsome than the boxy Sergeant Jasper building it replaced.
The Jasper's architecture, guided by Antunovich Associates of Chicago, is far more contextual, traditional and reflective of the best of Charleston's taller buildings, including the People's Building and the Francis Marion Hotel.
But that’s still not enough to endear it to many people, especially those who fought so long — and ultimately unsuccessfully — for a lower building (or buildings). That said, the developer has a chance to help improve things.
The epic, years-long fight over The Jasper’s design was not about architectural detailing but about its height, scale and mass. While The Beach Co. first pursued a low-rise scheme, public clamor over its density and 24-hour supermarket caused the company to toss that plan and pursue a building its current, liberal zoning would allow. The courts then dealt the city a blow by limiting how much its Board of Architectural Review could lower a building’s height when that height was set somewhere else in the city’s zoning code.
So despite its more luxurious look, the sting of that fight endures. And few seem excited to embrace the result, which includes a mix of apartments, offices and retail wrapped around an interior parking garage.
“It’s just way too much for that part of the city,” says Winslow Hastie of Historic Charleston Foundation. “One of those buildings in and of itself would be large. With all three crammed together, it’s massive.”
The concern goes beyond its massive appearance, which can be seen today. It also extends to its impact on traffic, particularly during frequent flooding, which won’t be seen until the building is occupied.
During construction, a sign was placed out front that said: “Lake Jasper. Courtesy of The Beach Company.”
It was attached to a movable metal fence near the big, persistent pond in the bend where Lockwood Drive becomes Broad Street.
“Broad and Lockwood is now flooding every other day since it got built,” says Kristopher King of the Preservation Society of Charleston. “It didn’t do that before.”
It’s unlikely the construction created that lake: The project drains directly into the Ashley River, and it contains a new device to filter stormwater runoff, so what reaches the river will be much cleaner than in the past. Construction trucks might have damaged some of the edge along the road, limiting the ability of water to drain off, but state highway crews are expected to work on that soon.
The far bigger issue is the increasing frequency of very high tides that overtop the bend at Lockwood and Broad, prompting police to close the road, or at least a lane of it. Ultimately, that flooding would be stopped by the $1.75 billion peninsula barrier proposed by the Army Corps of Engineers, but even if this stretch of Lockwood is included in the first phase of that work, relief remains many years away.
City officials have conceived a smaller-scale project, costing about $1.5 million, that would rebuild the Ashley River Walk. The new structure would be like a long, concrete T, lying on its side. Its long end would serve as the new public path; one small tip would be embedded a few feet into the ground near the marsh, while the other tip would stick up above the path about 6-18 inches — enough to block a king tide.
That project remains in an early stage, but if The Beach Company were willing to contribute toward it, that likely would speed it along. And while the company stands to gain by limiting high tides swamping Lockwood, the neighborhood — and the wider city — would benefit, too.
New building in Charleston is about way more than architecture, or decoration; it’s about building in a way that’s seen as a net positive.
The brutal battle over The Jasper’s height made that difficult, if not impossible. But working with the city to ease nearby flooding would be a step in the right direction.