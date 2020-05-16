Behre: A new flash of illumination regarding Charleston's first lighthouse

Many around Charleston know about “Save the Light,” the two-decade-long effort to preserve the Morris Island Lighthouse that sits in the shallow waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
Far fewer know about what stood there before. In fact, many familiar with the history of Charleston’s maritime past probably would say the harbor entrance was marked by at least two other lighthouses before the existing one, which went up shortly after the Civil War.
But they’re wrong. So says North Carolina author and historian Kevin Duffus, who stumbled on the history of Charleston’s original lighthouse while researching a similar one built years later along North Carolina’s coast.
In short, Duffus has amassed interesting and extensive evidence showing Charleston had only one lighthouse before, the one built in 1768. The rendering published on April 13, 1861, in Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper essentially shows the same structure first built in colonial days, when King George III ruled Charles Towne.
That’s not Duffus’ only surprising find. The other is the intriguing link between that original light and the steeple of one of Charleston’s oldest churches, St. Michael’s, which was built at Broad and Meeting streets only a decade or so earlier.
It’s a link that goes beyond Samuel Cardy, the Irish master builder who oversaw St. Michael’s and the Charleston Light and extends to the structures themselves. St. Michael’s was patterned after London’s grand new church, St. Martin’s in the Fields, which stands today on Trafalgar Square.
St. Michael’s, like St. Martin’s, has a steeple that begins with a square-shaped mass sprouting from the church and then transitions into an octagonal form as it extends up to its spire. This is also the basic form of the Charleston Light — and it’s a form found on only one other lighthouse in America.
Duffus, whose discovery appears in the latest edition of the U.S. Lighthouse Society’s publication, “The Keeper’s Log,” says the Charleston Light is overdue for recognition as one of the nation’s first great lighthouses.
“The importance of the Charleston Lighthouse is that it was so unique in its architectural style, which was shared by only one other lighthouse, and the history of both of those lighthouses has been forgotten and lost over time,” he says. “I would say with confidence that they were the only two lighthouses in America patterned after a church steeple. I say that because of the window configuration. ... Other lighthouses put in only as many windows as they needed. To have 16 symmetrical windows on four faces of the octagonal tower was very unique.”
Richard Beck, a board member of Save the Light, says Duffus’ findings answer some questions that have long lingered in the air. A copper plate engraved for the original 18th-century lighthouse was uncovered during the construction of the present Morris Island Light (and is on display inside the Charleston Museum), but Beck says many thought it was a fluke that the third lighthouse was built on the site of the first. Now he knows there was no “second” lighthouse.
“We all thought it was coincidental that they found the spot of the first one, but it turns out they went back to the only spot there was,” Beck says. “This solves a mystery and settles a point.”
Duffus says most historical confusion likely stemmed from efforts to repair damage to the Charleston Light over the years. Its original wooden lantern suffered from fires and damage in the Revolutionary War and eventually was rebuilt with a more fireproof cast iron version.
While the Charleston Light is not the nation’s oldest, it was the first in the South. And Duffus says his research indicates it was the nation’s tallest at the time it was built, even taller than the 1764 Sandy Hook Lighthouse in New Jersey.
In any case, the Charleston Light apparently served as inspiration for North Carolina’s original Cape Fear Lighthouse, which was completed in 1794. It was dismantled in the early 19th century after the opening of a new inlet to the Cape Fear River caused severe erosion (not unlike what has happened to the Morris Island Lighthouse), but a small sketch of it survives showing a similar form.
The Charleston Light lasted longer and eventually met a more dramatic fate, blown up by Confederate saboteurs in December 1861.
But its legacy lives on, albeit in slowly alternating pulses of dimness and light.