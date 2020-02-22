Beach: Charleston area is sleepwalking into a transportation apocalypse

What should we make of the procession of public meetings, advisory groups, community drop-ins, online presentations, billboards, listening sessions, articles and editorials about the “Lowcountry Corridors,” East and West?
As the S.C. Department of Transportation shepherds perplexed residents through the process of spending — $1 billion … $2 billion … $3 billion or more — to add four lanes of asphalt to I-526 — Christopher Clark’s book, “The Sleepwalkers,” describing the events leading up to World War I, comes to mind.
The parallel between the heads of the great European powers, stumbling blindly toward Armageddon, and our local and state leaders, similarly unconscious of the transportation disaster they are leading us into, is troubling.
Charleston County citizens are understandably just as confused as our leaders. But at least they are aware of their confusion. As one attendee of a public meeting in North Charleston said, “I’m not sure what to think.” Attendees reportedly left with “mixed emotions” about the project, which would destroy more than 100 homes near the highway expansion.
The “Lowcountry Corridor West” is estimated to cost $1.1 billion, an amount that is roughly 10 percent of the state’s general fund budget. This gargantuan sum should stimulate a vigorous debate about the region’s transportation future. But it has not, because the discussion has been straitjacketed by the DOT’s Environmental Impact Statement process.
The “alternatives” are indistinguishable – like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. “Would you like a starboard view, or port?” “Would you prefer execution by a firing squad or the electric chair?” “Should we destroy the rest of this African American neighborhood, or start on that one?”
It should also be noted that the “Lowcountry Corridor West” project — expanding I-526 between Virginia Avenue in North Charleston and U.S. Highway 17 west of the Ashley — should not be confused with the “Lowcountry Corridor East” project, which will disrupt dozens of businesses and homes on the Mount Pleasant side.
So how did we get ourselves into this jam? As observers predicted 30 years ago, the growth spurred by I-526, inadequate planning and virtually no investment in public transportation has brought this road to a screeching halt during weekday commutes.
In response, our regional leaders are now promoting more of the same. Immediately, more than 100 African American households would be displaced. During the construction, commuters will suffer years of congestion that is worse than today’s — with closed lanes, orange and white cones, detours and diversions.
The road congestion has two obvious causes. First, the Wando-Welch terminal, which opened in 1981, requires the 1 million containers shipped through the terminal to arrive or leave on trucks traveling along I-526. This is because SPA’s board and executive leadership summarily dismissed the need for a rail line.
The second reason for the gridlock is the virtual absence of viable public transportation anywhere in the tri-county region. Although some buses run up and down the peninsula and into the suburbs, counties, cities and the state have starved the transit system financially, while billions of dollars are lavished on asphalt.
This reveals the political attitude of our region: Funding for highways appears out of nowhere, some projects consuming 10 to 20 times as much as the entire allocation for a regional bus rapid transit system ($200 million). Meanwhile, transit projects must receive approval in countywide referenda.
What can be done? The first thing is to remove the term “Transportation” from the name of the state agency formerly called the South Carolina Highway Department. It would be unfair to blame the DOT when they have never been given the mandate or the resources to build a multimodal transportation system. They would no more know how to develop a transit line than build the space shuttle.
The second thing is to redirect the funding — all of it — from these sure-to-fail, sure-to-run-over-budget mega-road projects, into a real public transportation system. Simultaneously, we must ensure that local governments adopt development standards that minimize congestion: by allowing people to live closer to where they work, shop, learn and play, and providing options for getting around by foot, bicycle or bus.
But consider the maxim, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.” We would be foolish to expect any of these major changes to emanate from the same group of decision-makers who got us here in the first place. This is exactly why the Charleston City Council races last November were critical and encouraging, and why the upcoming Charleston County Council races are even more important.
Now is the time to stop sleepwalking into yet another decade, wasting billions of public dollars on proposals that have failed time after time. This year should be all about waking up, challenging the current leadership and changing the course of history.
Dana Beach is a conservationist and Charleston resident.