FILE - In this Nov. 26, 1991, file photo, President George H.W Bush, right, and William Barr wave after Barr was sworn in as the new Attorney General of the United States at a Justice Department ceremony in Washington. President Donald Trump said Friday he will nominate William Barr, former President George H.W. Bush's attorney general, to serve in the same role. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite, File)