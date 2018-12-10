Count me as one Democrat who thinks President Donald Trump has made an excellent choice in his decision to nominate William Barr for U.S. attorney general.
When he was just 41, Barr became attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, whose recent death, and the adulatory accounts of his presidency that followed, may have put some wind at Barr’s back.
That won’t sustain Barr for long in the Senate, where most, if not all, Democrats may begin predisposed against him. But they should look carefully at his qualifications.
Barr had an unusual path to the position the first time around. He ascended from the Office of Legal Counsel — the department’s adviser on complicated constitutional matters, where he expressed some controversially strong views on presidential power — and was deputy attorney general under Richard Thornburgh. He came to Bush’s attention through his adroit management of a 1991 hostage crisis at the Talladega federal prison in Alabama.
I worked under Barr at the Justice Department in 1991 and 1992. Was he, and is he, very conservative? You bet. But the roots of his political views concern the rule of law, public safety and the fair application of legal rules to all.
Sure to draw scrutiny in Barr’s nomination hearings is his support for long sentences for criminal career offenders, a view that in recent years many conservatives have revisited. At the time, Barr’s view concerned the entrenched, and still unsolved, problem of the-worst-of-the-worst. Barr’s inclination was that prison was really the only solution for these intransigent, violent offenders. It is a harsh viewpoint, but I am hard-pressed to come up with a better one.
Barr may struggle to defend his suggestion that an independent counsel might be justified to look into Hillary Clinton’s alleged provision of uranium to Russia in return for donations to the now-shuttered Clinton Foundation. It may well be that he was making a different point: that Americans should not look to the Justice Department to criminalize political differences.
Finally, Barr, in particular when he was at the Office of Legal Counsel, was well-known for his robust views of presidential power, which of course will generate concern that he might lend support to Trump’s nutty fantasies about his own power. He advised Bush that he could unilaterally launch the Desert Storm military engagement without congressional approval. On the other hand, he also advised Bush that the president did not enjoy inherent constitutional authority to exercise a line-item veto.
There is no doubt that Barr has some political views that dovetail with those of the president. But — and this is the most essential qualification — Barr plainly has the stature and the character to stand up for the department’s institutional prerogatives and to push back on any improper attempt to inject politics into its work. And to this extent, he is a sea change from Trump’s ill-advised installation of the unqualified yes-man Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general and presumptive supervisor of the Russian collusion probe being run by former FBI director Robert S. Mueller III.
That’s not to say he would agree with every investigative move that Mueller makes, and as attorney general, he could trim the special counsel’s wings. I would not be surprised if he regarded large independent counsel investigations with some concern.
But there is no doubt that if he were to do so, it would be through direct, respectful discussion. And he has expressed support for the idea that the basic allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government are proper predicates for criminal investigation.
More important, in a fundamental way, Barr would see in any such move the immediate and long-term implications for an independent Justice Department and the rule of law. In our current straits — with an abominable acting attorney general and the real concern that the president might have selected a crusading, unqualified loyalist to head the department — Bill Barr is a big step in the right direction.
Harry Litman teaches at the University of California at San Diego and practices law. He was U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania 1998-01 and deputy assistant attorney general 1993-98.