Bailey: Why should SC taxpayers subsidize the port’s global shipping customers?

It took 20 years to raise the $700 million to build the Ravenel Bridge, a decade to cobble together the $558 million to deepen Charleston Harbor. If Jim Newsome can talk the Legislature into writing the State Ports Authority a check for $550 million in a few hours of PowerPoint presentations, it will be a sales job for the ages.

The ports chief executive made $546,236 last year, but give the man a bonus. He will have earned it along with the car allowance and memberships in the country club and the posh Harbour Club.

While we all agree the port is a huge asset for the state, the Legislature needs to slow down. There is way too much “trust us” and not nearly enough scrutiny when it comes to more than a half-billion dollars in taxpayer money. Remember that $9 billion hole in the ground in Fairfield County those SCANA criminals (the appropriate word at this point) sold the Legislature? Or the phantom estimates of the economic impact of bringing the Carolina Panthers headquarters to Rock Hill?

The Ports Authority wants $400 million to build a rail yard at the former Navy base in North Charleston and $150 million for a barge system to move shipping containers between the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant and the Leatherman Terminal. Newsome says the projects are crucial to keep the port competitive, against Savannah in particular, and the barges will reduce truck traffic on the road.

After years of spending to build new terminals and upgrade others, the Ports Authority’s debt has soared twelvefold since 2010, nearly exhausting its borrowing capacity. So it is asking the Legislature to raise $550 million and give it to the port, which is owned and operated by the state.

That is real money. It has been more than two decades since South Carolina issued bonds on this scale, when it borrowed $750 million to build schools. It is more than the entire $520 million the Legislature previously appropriated for the port over years of building infrastructure. It is 4½ times the $122 million the state allocated to Charleston since 2012 for flooding.

And yet, this huge ask flew through the Senate, greased as always by the most powerful politician in South Carolina and the port’s best friend, Sen. Hugh Leatherman. The 89-year-old Florence Republican filed the bill on Jan. 27, and his Finance Committee approved it three legislative days later. The Senate spent parts of four days debating the bill before passing it 45-1 late last month.

Newsome & Co. are not stupid people: They named it the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal, not the Charleston Terminal, for a reason.

Sen. Rex Rice was the lone no vote. “We would all love to borrow money and not pay it back,” he told me.

The Easley Republican, a small businessman who counts himself as a port supporter, proposed requiring the SPA to repay the loan by charging shippers an extra $4 for each container. At an average charge of $165 per box, that would represent a 2.5% tax on the users. The Ports Authority judged this as too onerous, and Rice’s amendment was defeated. Instead, a $1 fee was added to pay off the $150 million barge loan.

The bill is now in the House, but the discussion needs to be much broader than a $1 vs. $4 user fee. That is because the $550 million loan is just a down payment on the port’s ambitious plans and how to pay for them.

The proposed rail yard and barge operation are Phase 1. The cost of Phases 2 and 3: a projected $750 million. In addition, as Charles Rowe reported on this page last Sunday, State Ports is backing a replacement for the Don Holt Bridge, which would allow ultra-large post-Panamax vessels to access port facilities north of the bridge. That could be $1 billion.

Keeping the port competitive is important. But $550 million spent there (and not repaid) and hundreds of millions more can’t be spent somewhere else.

Are we willing to have a Top 10 port and be a Bottom 10 state in public education and overall? (See U.S. News rankings.) What of money for flooding in Charleston and elsewhere? Affordable housing?

Do South Carolina taxpayers really have to subsidize global shipping companies at the expense of everything else? What of all that waterfront property the Ports Authority is sitting on in Charleston, including Union Pier? Does anyone worry the port’s own projections show the expensive barges lose money forever?

Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Hartsville, put it well: “They can give us numbers showing the port is responsible for 10% of the jobs. And that is fine. But, then, let’s talk about the other 90%.”

Everything needs to be on the table.

Steve Bailey can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com. Follow on Twitter @sjbailey1060.