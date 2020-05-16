Bailey: The secret of their success: Family, family, family

Congratulations, graduates. It’s a scary time to be graduating, whether from high school or college, but our board of experts in success — those who have made it or are well on their way — are unanimous in saying that this too shall pass.
Just like our column a year ago, our four experts talk about what made a difference in their lives. And offer some advice on how you, too, can succeed and make a difference even in these extraordinary times.
The pastor: ‘Strive for the best’
Kylon Middleton is a home-grown rock star. But he would be the first to say that he stands on the shoulders of those who came before him.
In explaining his success as a pastor, educator and community leader, he starts by talking about his great-grandfather, the founder of Greater Beard Chapel on the East Side, his grandmother, his father and mother, and Martin Luther King Jr. The Middleton family values faith and education, has high expectations and believes in doing the right thing.
‘’I grew up in the backlash of King and Kennedy,’’ he says. ‘’I was shaped by the example of Dr. King, a champion of social justice. I adopted that as a model. It shaped who I am.’’
Middleton has crammed a lot into his 47 years, and he’s not half done. He graduated from Burke High School at 15 and had his own church in North Charleston at 16. He graduated from the College of Charleston at 18, and remembers well the ‘’bigotry and hatred’’ of the times.
‘’I had to be resilient, more prepared than the average person to do my family proud and do well,’’ he says.
He has done his family proud. He has graduate degrees from Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary in Columbia, the University of North Carolina and Duke. After working in the admissions office at the College of Charleston, Middleton became a public school teacher (Burke included), a principal and administrator in South Carolina and North Carolina.
He also has been a pastor for more than 25 years and oversees the historic Mount Zion AME Church on Glebe Street. Among his many civic activities, he headed the city’s Illumination Project, designed to improve police and community relations, and is running for county council.
His advice to graduates: ‘’Look beyond your current circumstances, your current situation. Reach for the stars, as clichéd as that sounds. You have to have ambition, you have to have drive. You have to strive for the best to achieve.’’
The cop: ‘Stay focused’
Yolanda Brown’s baby was supposed to be her undoing. Instead, she has been her inspiration.
Brown, the only child of a single mom, was 19 when she, too, became a single mom. She knew well what her friends and neighbors on Johns Island were thinking about her new daughter: “They saw her as my downfall.”
Now, 23 years later, Brown looks back and knows better. “She was God’s way of starting me on the straight path to be successful,” Sgt. Brown said after finishing up an overnight shift on the East Side for the Charleston Police Department. “It’s been my blessing and my strength.”
It wasn’t easy, but that baby organized her life. With only a high school diploma, she learned to juggle many things at once: She was a mom, brought home a paycheck and joined the South Carolina National Guard. That, in turn, allowed her to get G.I. benefits and graduate from Limestone College in North Charleston.
Along the way, Brown got a civilian job with the Charleston PD, wrote parking tickets and then became a clerk. Thirteen years ago, she made the leap to police officer and today is a team leader on the East Side, no easy job. Police Chief Luther Reynolds is her biggest fan.
Brown credits her success to her daughter. “There is no way I could look at that little baby’s eyes and not want to give her the best,” she says. She calls her daughter, a graduate of Coastal Carolina University, her best friend.
“Prayer, faith and family” is how she puts it.
Her advice to the Class of 2020: “Stay focused. Be ready for adversity, but look to the future. Surround yourself with good people and people who will push you to be better. Keep pushing.”
The entrepreneurs: ‘Be honest with yourself’
Christen Thompson learned about startups from her dad, an engineer. Julia Turner learned to love books from her mom, a teacher.
While Thompson’s dad started his North Carolina security-intelligence business in the family’s garage, Thompson and Turner built their bookstore out of a vintage 1956 Yellowstone camper they bought from a neighbor. Now they are trying to survive the Great Coronavirus Recession in their 675-square-foot bookstore in Park Circle.
The two 30-year-olds are following their passion: books. They cooked up their dream, Itinerant Literate Bookstore, over many a happy hour at Barsa, the King Street tapas bar, while working at the History Press in Charleston. In an era when Amazon has crushed bookstores everywhere, they have created a niche for themselves as a quirky hometown place built around a carefully curated inventory and special events.
In five years, they have gone from pop-up shop to their vintage bookmobile to their tiny brick-and-mortar location in North Charleston. They have done it on a shoestring, raising $9,000 through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign and financing the rest with their credit cards. They both still have day jobs in publishing to help pay the bills.
What have they learned along the way?
“Be honest with yourself about what your strengths and weaknesses are,” says Thompson. “It doesn’t serve anyone well to assume you know everything when you don’t. We’ve been very honest with ourselves about our limitations, personally and financially.”
The judge: ‘Family is No. 1’
Arthur McFarland grew up as one of nine children in the East Side projects and went on to serve as a judge on Charleston’s municipal court for three decades. How did he do it? Judge McFarland credits his family.
“We never considered ourselves poor,” he says. “We had food on the table, clothes on our back and a roof over our head.”
Mom and dad were the center of the family. McFarland’s father was a custodian at the Charleston Chamber of Commerce and rode his bike downtown every day for 40 years. His mom took care of the house and the kids. He got his work ethic from his dad and learned about public service from his mom, a community organizer.
Of the nine kids, six went to college, two went in the military. And then there was Joe.
Joe, the first born, was stricken with polio at age 3, and over the years the entire family was charged with helping him. But nothing stopped Joe: He ran a small business, was a housing counselor and managed a semi-pro baseball team, all from a wheelchair.
“He was my role model,” the judge says. “If he could do what he was doing, then it was nothing compared to his hardships.”
McFarland was one of nine African American kids to desegregate Bishop England in 1964. He went to Notre Dame on a scholarship and got a law degree at the University of Virginia. Mayor Joe Riley appointed him to the Charleston Municipal Court, where he served 33 years, including 28 years as chief judge.
“Family is No. 1,” McFarland, 73, says. “Family is the cornerstone of success.”
His advice to the Class of 2020: “It is about standing up for freedom. Standing up for justice. Standing up for what is right.”
