Bailey: The East Side is a village, and we need to start acting like one

The Instagram account serves up images of black people that are as negative as they are relentless.

A video shows a homeless man being nearly beaten to death in front of a corner store. There is video after video of poor people beating up on one another, including a woman who punches a drunken woman on the ground and then kicks her in the head.

There’s a young black man showing off a bounty of drug cash and boxes of expensive sneakers stacked all around. A white man is shot to death at near point-blank range. Another video follows a young black man as he puts a pistol to his temple, kisses it and then turns it directly on us: “Pow, pow, pow,” he says.

There is nothing subtle about the 6-month-old Instagram account eastside_charleston. It is just plain ugly. It is anonymous, it is not helpful, and it needs to stop.

The social media account defines its purpose as “raising awareness of the downtown neighborhood left abandoned by @mayortecklenburg and @citycharleston.” Tecklenburg, or #pianomanmayor, and the cops are particular targets. “CPD has lost control,’’ it says.

Someone has gone to enormous trouble to harvest sometimes years-old videos and photos from Facebook accounts, security cameras, television newscasts and who knows where deep in the bowels of cyberspace. There are videos of men firing dozens of shots in the air on crowded South Street on New Year’s Eve, profane rants against the cops, wild brawls in public housing, porch pirates. A guy defecates beside a vacant house.

“Only in the East Side,’’ the anonymous poster writes.

The Instagram account has echoes of the infamous Charleston Thug Life website, which debuted in 2012 and quickly became a lightning rod because of its racially charged descriptions of alleged criminals and its attacks on the media and the criminal justice system. Five years after it began, a former North Charleston police sergeant was unmasked as the website’s operator. He had been bounced off the force after testing positive for cocaine.

There is no question the East Side has its problems, with poverty and crime — often two sides of the same coin — at the top of the list. Charleston’s police chief, Luther Reynolds, puts it well when he says some people need to be incarcerated. The trick is to keep the right people out of prison and put the right people in. This is no easy task.

Racial and class tensions are ever-present on the East Side — one neighborhood, two communities. Income disparities between blacks and whites are stark. We frequently see things very differently.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

But the last thing my neighborhood needs in the age of George Floyd — or any time really — is some troublemaker hiding behind a cyber hood stirring the pot. In a community where trust is scarce, this makes life all the more difficult. Instagram has rules governing abusive content based on race, and it needs to look hard at this one.

In email exchanges with me, the person behind the Instagram account rejects the idea that focusing relentlessly on black crime and pandering to stereotypes is racist.

“I am in no way focusing on Black ppl,” the poster writes. “These are the videos or pictures on public Facebook pages on the internet involving the East Side that are voluntarily posted to these people’s own accounts. Any crime or tarnishing of the neighborhood found of any race is posted. I don’t control who posts crimes on their Facebooks.”

Of the anonymous postings: “Having a person associated with the account would take away from the focus, which is the neighborhood, and complicate things for no reason.”

The East Side is a tiny place, and we would be better off if we started thinking of ourselves as the village we are, or could be. A village is friendly, a place where everyone knows everyone and looks out for one another. And their children. There are “white” neighborhoods and “black” communities. But, tell me, what color is a village?

I put my name at the top of everything I write and my email address at the bottom. If this Instagram coward has something to say, he or she should do the same.

Otherwise, shut up and get to work like so many of my good neighbors in the East Side who are trying, against great odds, to make our village a better place every day.

Steve Bailey can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com. Follow on Twitter @sjbailey1060.