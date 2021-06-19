Bailey: Sullivan’s Island runaway council is history. It's time to save the forest

Tim Reese could not have been more explicit:
“The reason the home sold for such a premium is the view corridor, because it is not obstructed by the maritime forests. It is worth millions of dollars more in valuation because of the scenic views.’’
Reese, a top Sullivan’s Island real estate agent, was explaining to Post and Courier reporter Warren L. Wise how he helped pull off the richest sale in the history of the town, a $10.5 million deal for a massive beach house near the Sullivan’s Island Lighthouse, complete with a deluxe L-shaped pool.
And, of course, what’s good for the seller (Brooke Gordon, ex-wife of NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon) is good for the seller’s agent. This would be the same Tim Reese who, as a town councilman, cast one of the four votes in a series of 4-3 votes to ensure those "scenic views” forever — by cutting the maritime forest.
Reese and his fellow "cutter,’’ Chauncey Clark, are now former councilmen precisely because of those 4-3 votes. By 24 points, a landslide in anybody’s book, Sullivan’s Island voters in May reelected Mayor Pat O’Neil, a friend of the forest, over Clark, who spent the entire campaign telling anyone who would listen that the forest issue was settled — over and done with.
It’s not over. The people have practically shouted that it’s not over, and the new council that was sworn in Tuesday needs to listen. One resident after another spoke at the meeting to make sure the message was not lost on anyone. "You have a mandate, make no mistake,’’ said Larry Kobrovsky, a champion of the Save the Forest campaign.
A runaway council, looking after the million-dollar views and the interests of the few over the many, took a one-vote margin in a single council race two years ago and used the year of COVID to jam through a radical cutting of one of nature’s miracles. In May, voters showed them what a real mandate looks like.
While this shameful settlement was written to bind the new council’s hands, it’s a big beach out there, and there’s a lot of sand to throw in these gears. Town Hall has a duty to explore every possible alternative to right this wrong — and Columbia should, too. The forest is beloved across the Lowcountry, not just by those who call this magical little beach town home.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, which must approve the settlement, and the governor, who is up for reelection, can count votes as well as anyone. The state — first the Department of Transportation and then the Legislature — stepped in to block paid parking on Isle of Palms, and it should find a way on Sullivan’s Island, too. This is no time to be silent.
Reese is but one good place to start.
State conflict of interest statutes make it clear that public officials should avoid matters where they or their businesses have an economic interest. "It is worth millions of dollars more in valuation because of the scenic views,’’ Reese said in Exhibit A.
Just so there was no misunderstanding, Reese offered Exhibit B in a subsequent story the following day: "My focus when marketing 1901 Thee St. to prospective buyers was to highlight the tremendous outdoor living spaces and views.’’
At maybe a 5% commission, a $10.5 million sale would yield a $525,000 payday for Reese, the buyer’s broker and their firms. That’s a whole lot of economic interest. If he had recused himself, there would have been no heavy-handed settlement to cut the forest, and he might still be a councilman.
I tried to ask Reese about this, but he didn’t reply to my telephone calls or emails. On Tuesday, Chauncey Clark and Sarah Church were in council chambers to receive plaques and an ovation in a classy show of appreciation for their service to their neighbors. Tim Reese, the third departing council member, didn’t make it.
Steve Bailey can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com. Follow on Twitter @sjbailey1060.