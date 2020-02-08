That little law school Joe Riley & Friends conceived has struggled over the years, but it is coming into its own now in an unexpected role: incubator of big Midtown hotels. Let me explain.
It was just a year ago that the Board of Zoning Appeals reluctantly approved a 252-room hotel at the corner of Meeting and Woolfe streets on a parcel the Charleston School of Law bought from the city for peanuts in the Riley Era and then sold to a Charlotte developer for millions. Now here the law school is again, making a small but critical cameo in the gold rush to nail down one of the few remaining spots left on the Monopoly board for a so-called full-service hotel — i.e., a really big one.
When developer Patrick Marr won approval last spring from the Board of Architectural Review for a massive nine-story project on the old Hughes Lumber site on Mary Street, he was going to build — praise the Lord — an office building, not yet another big hotel. The never-disclosed tenant: the Charleston School of Law.
Star Georgetown lawyer Ed Bell, who rescued the law school from the brink of insolvency, has long sought a signature site to put his school on the map and thought he had found it just across the street at 82 Mary St. He was going to pay for it with his $9 million windfall from the vacant lot the city gifted the school all those years ago.
Then Bell backed out and suddenly a 215-room hotel looked a lot more appealing to Marr than a big spec office building. Never mind that mega-developer Michael Bennett already had been approved to build a 300-room hotel on the same block, and Mike Shuler had spent years meticulously courting support for the redevelopment of the landmark Morris Sokol Furniture store in the very same block. Together, the three hotel projects would add 715 rooms in a single block.
Enter Capers G. Barr III, a patrician Broad Street lawyer straight out of a Pat Conroy novel. Now a lean 78, Barr went to The Citadel with Riley, roomed with him in law school at Columbia, and was the mayor’s law partner and political right-hand man for a lifetime.
Why would you call anyone else if you needed to thread the bureaucratic needle to turn an office building into a hotel on a tight deadline? It was Barr, after all, who just last year shepherded OmShera Hotel Group’s project at Woolfe and Meeting — the law school parcel — and Somera Capital Management’s grand hotel at the City Market through the BZA.
It took Mayor John Tecklenburg almost his entire first term to get an ordinance through City Council designed to prevent every vacant downtown parcel from turning into a hotel. But in limiting the number of full-service hotels allowed on the peninsula, the new law has incited a race among developers to claim those last spots. First come, first served as Lenny Krawcheck, the BZA’s long-time chairman, put it at last month’s board meeting.
Shuler’s Morris Sokol hotel breezed through the board — he had done his homework in convincing the neighborhood and preservation groups that his project can be the key to pulling together that section of King Street. Barr’s job at 82 Mary was far more challenging: How does a third big hotel — creating a super block of big hotels — contribute ‘’to the creation of a diverse, mixed-use district,’’ as the new ordinance says three times?
The answer is it doesn’t. But Barr is a very good lawyer, and he somehow convinced the city planning staff that it met the letter if not the intent of the law and then came within a single vote of pushing it through the BZA. When Krawcheck cast the final vote, rejecting it on a 3-3 tie, it was a bit of a John McCain moment, but without the dramatic thumbs down the great senator gave the attempt to kill Obamacare. Lenny, always a Charleston gentleman, just quietly said no.
It’s unclear how effective the new hotel ordinance will be or if it needs to go back to the shop for repairs. Barr has filed to have the BZA reconsider 82 Mary St. on Feb. 18, and he has to change only one vote. I wouldn’t bet against him. And if that fails, the developers can go to court.
As long as there is this much money to be made in hotels, nobody is walking.
