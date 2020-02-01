Doug Kuelpman doesn’t know Elliott Summey from Keith Summey, but he knows a lot about finding the best and the brightest to run an airport. No one places more airport directors in America than Kuelpman and his company.

In the last five years, ADK Consulting has done 63 searches for airport chief executives in places like Burbank, Calif., Jacksonville, Fla., and San Antonio, Texas, all with airports larger than Charleston’s. How often has he found the right candidate sitting there on the board?

“Never,” he said. “I have never had a board who said, ‘Let’s hire Joe as the airport director.’ That is because Joe doesn’t have the airport experience. You guys have broken the model in Charleston.”

But in picking Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey last week to run ‘North’ Charleston International Airport, the Charleston County Aviation Authority wasn’t hiring just Another Joe but Another Summey. And he had the most important qualification of all: Daddy Summey (Keith, North Charleston’s mayor) runs the place.

And I ask you, what Summey has more frequent flyer miles than Elliott? What other Summey is more qualified?

Consider: Two years ago, ADK Consulting did a national search for a new director of Columbia’s airport. The firm sorted through 60 resumes, and the board eventually hired the inside candidate, Michael Gula. But here is the difference: Gula had 15 years experience at four airports, including four years as the No. 2 executive in Columbia.

In 26 years as mayor, Keith Summey has built the family business into a sprawling conglomerate, including key friends, family members and allies on North Charleston City Council, Charleston County Council and, of course, the Aviation Authority.

Father’s and son’s seats are side-by-side in the authority’s board room. Last year, Summey installed lobbyist Jerome Heyward on the board. Some months later, Heyward got elected to North Charleston City Council, even though he had been a North Charleston resident about 20 minutes.

Another Summey crony, Spencer Pryor (brother of County Councilman and North Charleston employee Teddie Pryor), sat on the Aviation Authority board until last year, when a national search turned him up, remarkably, as the ideal candidate to be the airport’s $165,000 public relations man. Before that, he worked as public information officer for the North Charleston Police Department.

It’s a board, obviously loaded with talent, Elliott Summey included, of course. In two stints as county council chairman he has presided over the debacle at the Charleston Naval Hospital and the costly mess at the recycling center. He was part of County Council’s bait-and-switch on the use of half-cent tax money for that holy grail of highways, I-526.

For $290,000 a year (plus a $1,500 monthly car allowance), ‘North’ Charleston International is getting a part-time airport director. Summey said he will keep running his real estate development company and will serve out his County Council term through year’s end.

How many of the 63 airport directors that Kuelpman has placed also had second jobs?

“Zero,” he said. “I am surprised that there isn’t some regulatory system that wouldn’t say this is a conflict of interest.” Hello, Columbia?

Not all airports do national searches for a new chief executive, especially when there’s a well-defined succession plan with a strong candidate in-house. The lack of a search stands out in Charleston because of the very unqualified, very politically wired pick.

Board chairwoman Helen Hill showed she is very much part of the good old boy network when she allowed this travesty to happen on her watch. Board member Henry Fishburne did the right thing and resigned. Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg voted no. Walter Hundley was missing in action.

At the coronation on Monday, the board spent a lot of time congratulating outgoing director Paul Campbell and themselves for the airport’s growth. It’s the kind of hubris that dates to the beginning of time: Everyone thinks they’re geniuses on the way up. The rising tide of tourism has lifted all boats. All those people with their platinum cards don’t hitchhike here; they take planes.

It would have cost maybe $40,000 to do a national search, less than some Summey second cousin would make for a no-show job. But when you’re the Summeys, you don’t even have to bother to cover yourself with some faux search. Let those silly newspaper hacks rant.

It’s our ball. What are they going to do about it?

Steve Bailey can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com. Follow on Twitter @sjbailey1060.