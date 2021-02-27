Bailey: Kell McKelvey's life mattered — just like too many others who are gone now

He was 15, had just gotten his learner’s permit to drive, and now he was dead — killed by a single, nauseating gunshot that ripped through his chest in the night. Who murdered Kell McKelvey? No one is saying.

“In this culture, nobody snitches,” says his grandfather, Michael McKelvey. “Nobody is going to talk.”

It was the night before Thanksgiving, and Kell’s mom and her three kids were staying at her parents’ house, helping cook for the big family that would be there the next day. After Aphodesia McKelvey went to bed with her 4-year-old, her son Kell snuck out of the house at 1 a.m. to see a girl. Teenagers do foolish things, if you don’t remember.

The walk from his grandparents’ house is 10 minutes — but a world apart. Their middle-class West Ashley neighborhood is filled with ’70s-style brick single-family homes and neatly kept yards. Just across Ashley River Road, Palmilla Apartments is a sprawling low-income complex of identical, spartan two-story buildings. Gunshots in the night are a way of life. Mario Frost’s murder 15 months ago also remains unsolved. Nobody snitches at Palmilla.

When Kell’s mom woke up in the middle of the night to find him gone, she started calling his cellphone. Then she got in her car, following the signal from his phone. Just before 4, she found Kell in the parking lot a few buildings down from her own, the life bleeding from him.

“I knew it was him,” she remembered.

She called 911, but it was too late. He was dead.

It was a violent year in America, the Charleston area included. While Charleston remains a comparatively safe city, homicides doubled to 16 in 2020. Aggravated assaults rose 28%. In North Charleston, where homicides are always higher, deaths ticked down slightly to 23 from 26 the previous year; aggravated assaults increased 27%. Charleston County has averaged 44 homicides annually over 15 years, according to the coroner’s office. Last year there were 62.

The story was the same across the country last year — maybe the biggest percentage jump in murder in American history. Blame COVID-19. Blame the wrongheaded defund-the-police campaign in the wake of the George Floyd outrage. Blame the general insanity loose in the land. Blame all of the above.

But dig into the numbers, look beyond any single year, and you will find some unchanging truths: Guns are involved in the vast majority of homicides, and black men (and boys) such as Kell McKelvey are dying far out of proportion to their numbers. Nationwide, homicide is the leading cause of death for black men and boys ages 1-44, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in 2017.

Blacks make up about a quarter of the Charleston County population. Over the past decade, 8 out of 10 homicide victims in both Charleston and North Charleston have been black, police data show. Almost 9 in 10 of the suspects or those arrested in Charleston are black, slightly less in North Charleston. The pattern is similar for aggravated assault with a firearm.

North Charleston’s highly regarded police chief, Reggie Burgess, used two charts to plot violent crime in his city last year: One shows victims, the other suspects: 19 blacks were murdered and four whites. Twenty suspects were black, one white. The divide was even starker among the wounded: 118 were black, four white. Forty-one suspects were black, none white.

What he sees in those charts is “a small percentage of people” victimizing the community, the black community. “I can’t stand victimization,” says Burgess, who is black and grew up in North Charleston.

Of the shooters, he says: “I don’t have to say color. You can see it for yourself. We have to call it like it is.”

Our gun culture is at the heart of this mayhem. And now the Legislature and the governor want to allow people to carry a gun openly on their hip? The cops, who are left to clean up the mess, will tell you this is nuts. A better solution would be mandating tougher sentencing for felons arrested with illegal guns, but the powerful gun lobby favors ever more guns, not fewer.

We have lost 26 black teenage boys in Charleston County in five years — Kell McKelvey among them. “My heart was broken because his life was just beginning, only to be taken from him this way,” says his mom, who is back living with her parents for now.

Imagine what could have been.

Kell was just a sophomore at West Ashley High. He played football, made A’s and B’s, wanted to go to college. He worked at McDonald’s after school and had lots of friends. And he ran a business: “Kell’s Lawn Care Service: Mowing Services-Yard Work. Kell, owner,” says his handsome business card. Business was booming.

This has to stop. The cops can only do so much. It is going to take the entire community, black and white, to make this right. One place to start is by ending the pernicious code of silence that protects the killers of kids like Kell McKelvey.

Steve Bailey can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com.