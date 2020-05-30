Bailey: If the world has changed, the choices we make must change, too

If you believe that life is going back to normal when this dreadful crisis is over, then turn the page. This column is not for you.
But if you believe — as I do — that the world after the virus is going to be different in meaningful ways, then read on. Because life has a way of requiring us to deal with change, like it or not.
The place to start: with humility. Trying to predict the future is risky business; there is no way to really know. And that’s just the point — if life has changed, a lot of what we thought we knew is about as useful as last week’s box score.
Take Charleston. For years it’s been a story of how to deal with all this growth, all these cars, all these tourists and — heaven forbid — all these people who want to come and stay. What if it all stopped or, more likely, slowed, not for a year but for years to come? Or we started doing things in different ways after the virus? Or maybe because the virus never completely went away?
Seismic events — a deadly worldwide pandemic, for example — tend to accelerate changes already underway. Are more people likely to work from home, learn from home, shop from home?
If so, what’s going to become of these multiplying empty store fronts on King Street and in suburban malls everywhere? Can we keep building more retail space under every new apartment building or hotel, or do we need a different model? Who’s going to fill all these new offices if more and more people are working from home? Do we really need all these hotel rooms planned for every corner? Four new restaurants opening every week? What of the colleges and universities?
Then there’s traffic. The tri-county region is on the brink of the biggest highway construction boom in history, preparing to spend maybe $6 billion on Godzilla interchanges and nightmarish eight-lane highways. But consider: Nothing takes more cars off the road faster than a good recession. What if traffic growth flatlines for years?
If the virus has taught us anything, it’s that there’s a high cost to getting it wrong. Year-old studies on traffic demand, retail demand, hotel demand are like a lifetime ago. Everything — every projection, every assumption — needs to be reexamined, B.C. (Before Corona) and A.C. (After Corona). There is too much at stake.
There’s always opportunity in a crisis. This is a moment to consider what we are and what we would like to be. What are our priorities? Are there incentives that could help Charleston rebalance its tourism-heavy economy? Can we build a more equitable Charleston?
In a time of vast uncertainty, some things remain certain. The sea continues to rise at an ever-faster pace. Do we try to save the fragile soul of the city, or do we sound the retreat? These decisions must be made; they can’t be ignored. Should we spend billions on highways we may not need and let the city sink because we don’t have the money or the will to save it?
If the world has changed, our thinking needs to change, too, and that begins here at home. Humbly, I submit we don’t know yet. But we need to start figuring it out, and soon.
On another topic, why is Charleston County government so bad? Here’s why: We are 10 days from the June 9 primary, and nobody cares.
Four of nine county council seats are up for election. One incumbent (Henry Darby) is unopposed and hasn’t reported a single campaign contribution or expenditure in years. Another (Brantley Moody) faces only token opposition. Eight challengers are running for two vacant seats, and their campaigns are invisible. Don’t blame the virus; this is all too common.
But there is much at stake. The county’s $636 million budget dwarfs the city of Charleston’s ($290 million), and the county has almost 40% more people on its payroll (2,695 to 1,947). When voters and the press check out, this is what you get.
