Bailey: Handcuffed and shackled, he died after getting a shot of ketamine

By the time the paramedics got there, Jamie Britt was on his stomach, his hands cuffed behind his back, his legs shackled. Four Mount Pleasant cops had him pinned to the ground.
“We’re going to ketamine him,’’ one paramedic announced just as he arrived.
Within minutes of getting a shot of the powerful tranquilizer, Britt, 50, was effectively dead — though it would be 16 long, agonizing days and nights before his wife decided to take her husband off a ventilator. He was pronounced dead at 3:28 p.m. on Oct. 16.
Watching this play out on the police videos months later is a horror show. It started with a guy with a simple flat tire and ended in tragedy. The Charleston County Coroner has ruled it a homicide, and what happened at the entrance of Snee Farm on that hot Monday evening in September should raise alarms about when and how ketamine is used to subdue suspects.
Ketamine’s use by paramedics has more than doubled in South Carolina since it was first authorized three years ago, and nowhere is it used more than in Charleston County.
“This is wrong,” Britt, handcuffed hand to foot, pleads on the tape.
“It’s for everybody’s safety,” the paramedic responds. But Britt’s three words — “this is wrong” — were among the last he would ever speak.
Ketamine has long been used as an anesthetic for humans and animals as well as a recreational hallucinogenic drug known as Special K. Increasingly, it is used as a treatment for depression, but ketamine has become controversial around the country for its growing use — and misuse — in dealing with troublesome suspects.
In Minnesota, Colorado and elsewhere, ketamine has become the subject of investigations and lawsuits linking it to heart and breathing problems and death, sometime in suspects, such as Britt, who already were restrained by police.
Jamie Britt was a big man — 6-foot-3, maybe 300 pounds — and drunk when a Mount Pleasant policewoman found him on the side of the road trying to change his tire. She was answering a call about a man urinating in public, and a later blood-alcohol test showed he was far over the legal limit to drive.
On the police video, Britt is wearing shorts and no shirt, but the exchange between the two of them is cordial: “Yes, ma’am, no, ma’am,” he says as she tries to help him find the missing piece of his jack and cajoles him into calling a tow truck.
About 15 minutes later, a police supervisor arrives and starts giving Britt a sobriety test. All hell quickly breaks loose, as several cops wrestle this big, cursing, angry man to the ground. “Stop resisting! Stop resisting!” the policewoman shouts.
“I can’t breathe,” Britt replies.
“If you are talking, you are breathing,” another cop says.
Twenty-seven minutes into the video, Britt is well restrained and calmer by the time the paramedics arrive. One of them, holding up a syringe, walks out of the ambulance and gives Britt a shot of ketamine. Only afterward does he ask: “Mr. Britt, hey, hey. Are you allergic to anything? Do you take any medications?”
Woozily, Britt says he takes Lisinopril for high blood pressure. Then he goes silent, never to speak again.
State Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines govern paramedics’ use of ketamine. It’s often used to counter agitated delirium, which can result in sudden death. But like all drugs, ketamine comes with risks: It shouldn’t be mixed with alcohol and carries elevated risks for those with high blood pressure. Britt checked both boxes.
The autopsy attributed Britt’s death to “restraint asphyxia” — he couldn’t breathe — and “the toxic effects of ketamine.”
“The manner of death was best deemed ‘homicide,’ ” according to the coroner’s report.
Across South Carolina, paramedics used ketamine almost 2,000 times in the last three years, DHEC reports. Charleston, the state’s third-largest county, is by far the leader: 458 people were given injections over three years, about 1 in 4 of all given in the state. Greenville, the largest county, reported 279; Richland County, the second-largest, only 17, the data show.
Are there other deaths? Who knows? Neither DHEC nor the State Law Enforcement Division tracks ketamine-related deaths in arrests.
None of the agencies, Mount Pleasant police or Charleston County, which operates the ambulance service, will comment, citing an ongoing state investigation.
Tabitha Britt remembers her husband as a wonderful father who loved his son, a 9-year-old third-grader, and also loved the water and fishing in his old 16-foot aluminum boat. He spent years operating the big crane at Detyens Boatyard in Moncks Corner, lifting rich people’s boats in and out of the water.
“For someone to have to die over a blown tire is unacceptable,” she told me, angry and in tears. “They failed. It has ruined my family. It is beyond belief and beyond repair.”
