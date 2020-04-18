Bailey: Fourth-graders have a lesson to teach the people trashing Charleston

As it turns out, I’ve found an ally in Elizabeth Calhoun, a fourth-grader at Buist Academy: We have both had it with the litterers who are trashing our neighborhoods and our planet.
“The first reason you should not litter is the animals can get stuck in it,” Elizabeth writes. “For example, I saw someone in front of us throw gum at the window and two days later a bird must have thought it was a tasty snack and gone for it. Turns out the bird got stuck in it.”
“Another reason you should not litter is because it can affect the Earth,” she continues. “The trash can go into the landfill and get dumped into the ocean. And then a turtle can end up being dead and I really like turtles. So I don’t want that to happen.”
Thank you, Elizabeth, and thanks, too, to all the fourth-graders at Buist and James Simons Montessori who wrote essays about the litter that’s choking the peninsula and beyond. Maybe no surprise, the kids showed more wisdom than the trashy people, most of them much older, who should know better.
In the last year, since moving to the East Side, I’ve become an expert on litter. Every morning, seven days a week, I set out with my trusty litter stick, gloves and trash bag and pick up four blocks of crap around my house. There are beer cans in brown paper bags (the No. 1 item), soda bottles, snack wrappers, losing lottery tickets torn into a dozen pieces, cigarette butts, soiled underwear, the occasional syringe. A good day is a half bag of garbage; on a bad day my bag runneth over.
At first, the homeless guys mocked me, but they gave up when they realized I was a hopeless case and just came back the next day. It has also allowed me to connect with all my neighbors, who are as appalled by the shocking mess as I am. My daily rounds aren’t selfless, but self-defense: I can’t live this way. Lots of others pick up their neighborhoods, too.
As I’ve worked on my Ph.D. in litter, I have read all the research. And I’ve come to this conclusion: Picking up the litter is a losing cause. It keeps coming back. Some neighborhoods don’t have a litter problem — there are such places — because the litter is never put there in the first place, not because the city, the county or someone else picks it up.
One way to start to fix it is to start with the young. And that’s what we’ve done.
In an effort to promote both good writing and good citizenship, Charleston County School Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait agreed to set up an essay contest focused on litter. Buist and James Simons participated in a pilot program this year, and we hope more schools will join in the fall when life finally returns to normal.
Our first winners: Destinee Goff at James Simons and Bianca Liu at Buist, who both wrote A+ essays. Each will get a $500 cash prize graciously donated by Michael and Jenny Messner’s Speedwell Foundation and a few of my generous East Side neighbors. (And we have money in the bank for next year.) Special thanks to the school district’s Maggie Dangerfield and Jamie Gillette of Keep Charleston Beautiful.
Our fourth-graders were unsparing on the litterers and wise beyond their years:
Finnigan Jew: “There is a huge trash pile in the Pacific Ocean that is 600,000 (square) miles. That’s twice the size of Texas! Of course, there are trash cans in stores, parks, you name it. But some people litter just for fun because they dislike to obey the rules. Except these people risk fines, imprisonment and, well, fines.”
Owen Farr: “They might think a person littering doesn’t change anything. But it does, and anyone can make a difference.”
Ethan O’Neal: “One of the reasons that littering is bad is that the animals have a home, too. So why should we ruin their homes? For example, what if we were the animals but the humans were littering in our land. Wouldn’t that be scary.”
Anna Hamilton: “The Earth hopes you will help it because it has helped you for your entire life.”
Maybe Jack Lonon put it best: “The Earth is dying from litter. Stop it!”
Steve Bailey can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com. Follow on Twitter @sjbailey1060.