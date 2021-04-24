Bailey: For Sale: Former mudflat with a view. Only the super-rich need apply.

Now we know that it was all worthwhile — for the Beach Company, at least.

The developer that bulldozed the sand dunes on Isle of Palms at Christmastime a half-century ago to build pricey beach-front houses and then bulldozed Charleston City Hall five years ago to build a new luxury Sergeant Jasper is cashing in again amid a red-hot real estate market.

St. Mary’s Field was once, not long ago, going to be a public park next to the new Jasper. Now it will be home for the super-rich. The price of a three-bedroom, 4½-bath townhouse planned at “The Charles’’ is a jaw-dropping $5.1 million.

Beyond your budget? Beach has more affordable units, too: A two-bedroom, 3½-bath goes for $3.9 million to $4.6 million. And these are pre-construction prices; Beach hasn’t even broken ground on the townhouses.

“Each grand residence is finely crafted inside and out with custom cabinetry, owner-selected finishes, private elevator, slate Mansard rooftops, with terrace, custom iron gate with brick and limestone exterior walls,’’ the Beach Company says in its gold-plated marketing pitch. The price: up to $1,280 per foot.

Better named “The Darby’’ than “The Charles,’’ the 19 townhouses overlooking the Ashley River stand as a testament that Beach CEO John Darby learned well the scorched-earth lessons of his grandfather, J.C. Long, who founded the company and the family fortune.

It was 1949 when Long, an alderman, bought a 7½-acre mudflat from the city for a mere $5,000 and then goaded the council into approving the 14-story Sergeant Jasper Apartments by suggesting if it didn’t sign off on the building immediately he would have to accept black tenants because of changing federal lending requirements. Twenty-five years later, he flattened the dunes and fought a contentious court battle to defend his inalienable right to build a new front row of homes on the Isle of Palms.

Developers for generations have clawed and wormed their away through Charleston’s famously byzantine building-approval process, but it was only Darby’s Beach Co. that was willing to employ the nuclear option: challenging the very legitimacy of the Board of Architectural Review, which has helped make the city what it is today. J.C. Long would have approved.

Faced with losing in court, the city settled — some would say caved. The result was a too-big replacement for the hideous old Sergeant Jasper and those townhouses for super wealthy rather than having the entire site as a park. The new Jasper, where a three-bedroom, three-bath apartment can run you $13,325 a month, is better than the critics will allow, but we could (and should) have done better still with more compromise and less greed.

(Beach asked that I put my questions for this column in writing and then declined to answer any of them.)

To be fair, this misadventure wasn’t Beach’s doing alone. It took a village to screw it up this bad.

Two mayors, Joe Riley and John Tecklenburg, have to share the responsibility for what went wrong. The city left itself vulnerable by failing to revise its zoning regulations that permitted Beach to build even higher than before and not repairing the faults in the BAR’s structure that were known to those paying close attention.

The neighborhoods and the preservation community bear responsibility, too. From the moment Beach rolled out its first sketches and suggested (heaven forbid) a grocery store might actually be useful, the South of Broad crowd was setting its hair on fire. The original low-rise plans needed work, but they should have been the beginning of a conversation, not an end.

Instead, that first standing-room-only meeting at the Gaillard went off the rails, and Beach retreated to the bunker. When it came out, its Plan B was bigger and worse — a 20-story middle finger to the neighborhood, many believed, and probably correctly so.

Two rounds of mediation followed, and the neighborhoods had a chance to cut a better deal, but they could never get to yes. It was a big opportunity lost.

So that is how Charleston traded an ugly but affordable apartment building towering over iconic Colonial Lake for a somewhat more attractive but far less affordable one that few people (except John Darby) like — and more than a few despise, and will for decades to come.

And how a two-acre mudflat, long a practice field for the Bishop England football team, is set to become obscenely expensive townhouses that the filthy rich, many of them from points north, will soon be calling their second home.

Our best moment, it was not. Beach, as always, did just fine.

Steve Bailey can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com. Follow on Twitter @sjbailey1060.