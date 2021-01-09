Bailey: East Side drug dealers wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year

It was Christmas Day on South Street, and there was joy in the air.
Santa had come to the East Side, not in his sleigh with eight tiny reindeer, but in a bright blue sweatshirt, and he had goodies — cold hard cash — for all the boys and girls in the neighborhood.
One ... Two ... Three ... Four ... Five ... Six ... Seven ... Eight ... Nine ... Ten ... Eleven ... Twelve ... Thirteen ... Fourteen ... Fifteen.
Fifteen times the skinny 20-something Santa in blue (and Santa’s jolly helpers) tossed fistfuls of cash into the wind like so much confetti on a chilly Christmas afternoon, and the kids shrieked with joy, scooping it up off the street and cars and stuffing it in their pockets.
What kid wouldn’t be thrilled to find dollars dancing in the air on Christmas (or any other day)?
’Twas the worst year of our lives, but for the drug dealers on South Street — like the high rollers on Wall Street — it was another banner year, and they had come to share a few crumbs with the neighborhood they infest.
Watching the video of this scandal in broad daylight is shocking, the message unmistakable: The drug dealers are your friends.
Dealing drugs, boys and girls, is the road to riches.
Drug dealers are not our friends. They have transformed litter-strewn South Street, between America and Hanover, into a lawless urban block, a seven-day-week open-air drug market.
There is plenty of blame to go around: Blame the cops for turning a blind eye to something that would never be tolerated in another neighborhood.
Blame poverty and racism that marginalize young black men.
Blame a culture that far too often celebrates all the wrong stuff.
It’s all there in plain view on South Street every single day for anyone to see.
I have personally watched buyers, black and white, line up on Saturday morning to purchase marijuana and crack cocaine from sellers, like they are waiting at a convenience store counter.
If I can see this, so can the cops — if they want.
In October, a car came racing west on South Street, a gunman dangling out the window of the passenger side, wildly firing an automatic weapon.
He sprayed maybe 25 shots in a matter of seconds, hitting four houses.
Miraculously, no one was hurt.
It was like a scene in a movie, except it happened right around the corner from where I live.
Only on the East Side do residents share tips on Facebook about the best ways to patch bullet holes in your house.
And in August, there was an altercation on the same South Street block when a police officer pulled over a car for a traffic stop.
Immediately, dozens of people filled the street, followed by pushing and shoving between cops and residents.
The incident, captured on security cameras, was a vivid illustration of the turf war that goes on regularly on this narrow city street between the cops, the dealers and their protectors. Snitches get stitches on South Street.
Charleston police say they have made six arrests here in six months, including one in the October drive-by shooting, and police reported eight drug incidents.
“We are constantly, constantly in that neighborhood making arrests,” says Capt. Andre Jenkins, who oversees the detective division.
My advice to police: If you found only eight drug violations in six months on South Street, you need to look harder.
There is nothing nonviolent about the drug trade that permeates the changing East Side. Drugs and guns go together.
In the year of a deadly virus, homicides doubled in Charleston in 2020; half of those (8) were in the district that includes the East Side.
Aggravated assaults were up 30%. The vast majority of the shooting victims are black and male.
It is a high price to pay for the few hundred dollars the drug dealers spread around on Christmas Day.
The cops need to do more, but they can’t do it alone.
This will not change until neighborhood residents decide to take back their streets. The drug dealers are not our friends.
Steve Bailey can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com. Follow on Twitter @sjbailey1060.