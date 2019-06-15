When the fire is roaring, you don’t pour on the gasoline. Someone forgot to mention this to Charleston’s Tourism-Industrial Complex.
It’s good to see the city move, if belatedly, to check the march of hotels on every downtown street corner, but it is a little like treating the symptoms and ignoring the disease. The tourists are still coming, in ever greater numbers, and when they come, they will need to sleep somewhere.
Fueled by silly No. 1 rankings and a rising tide of tax money to woo new visitors, Charleston tourism is up 85 percent to 7.3 million visitors annually since 2010. Who doubts the efficient machine that is the Tourism-Industrial Complex will push that number to 10 million and more, sooner not later?
The Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau gets 30 cents of every dollar of the state hotel taxes that goes to seven communities from North Charleston to Kiawah, and its job is to keep the party rolling. In 13 years, the visitors bureau’s annual take in tourism taxes plus direct funding from the state almost quadrupled to $11.4 million in 2017, tax returns show. Total revenue more than tripled to $17.4 million.
Where does the money go?
My favorite fun fact: In 2017, the latest year available, the visitors bureau’s single largest expense was the $1.2 million advertising spent with Time Inc., publisher of Travel + Leisure, which for six years in a row has anointed Charleston the No. 1 destination in America. The second-largest expense? Another almost $1.2 million ad buy with Condé Nast magazines, which has likewise declared Charleston No. 1 for eight years.
Taken together, the $2.3 million spent on just two publishers represented 20 percent of all the tourism dollars the visitors bureau took in that year. Here’s another way to look at it: That $2.3 million is about what Charleston raised for flooding when it hiked its stormwater fee $2 a month this year.
This is where your tax money is going, folks. The year before, in 2016, the visitors bureau spent even more with the two publishers: $2.6 million, or 1 in 4 of every tax dollar it received. Time and Condé Nast magazines were also the visitors bureau’s biggest expenditures in 2015.
To be clear, I would never suggest Charleston bought its No. 1 rankings. Readers, the magazines say, vote on their favorite destinations, and the editors tabulate the results using their own proprietary hocus pocus formula. And Charleston, to be fair, was winning these inane beauty contests before these magazines were showing up in the tax returns.
But it is, without question, a mutually symbiotic relationship — what is good for one is good for the other.
Consider 2017 when Travel + Leisure named Charleston the No. 1 city in America and No. 2 in the world, just behind Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende. T+L readers would have opened the magazine to be greeted by a handsome four-page advertisement for the Holy City that folded out from the cover. Inside were multiple photos and a story on “The Perfect Long Weekend in Charleston.” What does a spread like that cost? A lot of tax dollars is what it costs.
Under state law, the vast majority of tourism taxes must go to advertise or support the visitors industry. Mayor John Tecklenburg’s proposal to allow some flexibility to use the money more broadly went nowhere in the Legislature, thanks in part to the muscle of the travel industry. Instead, state law requires Charleston to spend more money every year to attract more tourists every year whether we want them or not.
Charleston needs a lot of things, starting with hundreds of millions for flooding, money for affordable housing and on and on. Tourism is a pillar of the local economy, but a few million more visitors a year is not high on the wish list.
The formula for allocating tourism dollars is broken and it needs to be fixed in Columbia. Stay on the same path, keep pouring gas on a roaring fire, and what the floods don’t destroy of the Charleston we love, the Tourism-Industrial Complex surely will.
