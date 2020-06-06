Bailey: Change is possible, and this may be the moment. Where to start?

So where’s the outrage for America Street?
We are full of outrage these days, and properly so, about the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a rogue cop in Minneapolis, and the trashing of King Street by rogue protesters in Charleston. Given Walter Scott and Mother Emanuel, we’re a city that knows all too much about whites killing blacks. But Charleston has been a rare model of holding people accountable while also holding the community together.
Last weekend Charleston, sadly, looked like much of the rest of America when peaceful daytime protests over Floyd’s horrific killing exploded into a late-night riot that damaged stores, restaurants and hotels along King and beyond. Rioting is more than broken windows and looted sneakers; it undermines the very order that is the glue of society.
The nationwide protests are about calling out racism. To do that in Charleston, go not to Colonial Lake, a symbol of beauty, or even King Street, a center of commerce. Instead, go to the vast housing projects on the grandly named America Street, a sprawling symbol of the destructive everyday racism that infects Charleston.
While the city’s housing projects have provided a home to generations of African Americans, they also stand as a brick-and-mortar proxy for how so many blacks have been left behind as the region has prospered. Today, a third of all blacks still on the fast-gentrifying peninsula are warehoused in those decrepit housing projects, which are 99% black.
The housing projects are a disgraceful anachronism, isolating one Charleston from another. All-black, all-poor public housing isn’t how we build a more equal Charleston. Bulldoze the housing projects, at least most them. We can do better; we have a duty to do better.
By every measure that matters, African Americans are being left behind. In the wealth gap, the education gap, the health gap. Overall, South Carolina ranks 47th, a familiar spot, according to the Stanford Center on Poverty and Inequality. The state is dead last in economic inequality, the ability of a poor kid to move from the bottom to the middle class. We are next to last in health.
It’s the states and local governments that control many of the principal levers when it comes to fixing poverty and inequality. Raise the minimum wage? Expand Medicaid? Increase education spending? Build more affordable housing? These decisions are made in Columbia and city halls across the state.
Change is possible, and this could be the moment. Where to start?
Criminal justice. Long overdue change is coming. Given the history of inequitable enforcement, every police department in the state should undergo an assessment for racial bias, training and hiring. Charleston has already done it; North Charleston should get on with it. The state should require this of all communities as a necessary step to restore confidence in the police.
The underfunded, understaffed state prisons remain in crisis. We need to continue reducing the population. The state is 27% black; the prisons are 59% black.
Income inequality. South Carolina is one of five states that doesn’t have a minimum wage. Instead, we rely on the federal minimum wage, which hasn’t budged since 2009. That $7.25 an hour is worth about $6 in today’s dollars and won’t buy you a spicy chicken combo at Wendy’s. Reward work; pay a living wage.
Health care. South Carolina is one of 14 states that have not expanded Medicaid under the 2010 Affordable Care Act, which would provide health insurance to tens of thousands of people in the state, many of them minorities. The federal government would pay 90% of the cost. Note that black Americans represent half the COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina.
Education. The state needs to spend more money on education or change how it distributes it to ensure that the best teachers are assigned to the students who need them most — primarily the poor kids — rather than the better-off kids who need them the least. Focus on early childhood education, the single most effective way to spend our money.
Vote. There’s an election coming up for everything from the president of the United States to your local coroner. There’s a primary on Tuesday, the general election in November. As our former president said: “Don’t boo, vote.”
I don’t pretend this is a comprehensive list. Where would you start?
