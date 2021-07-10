Bailey: Arrest, release, repeat. ‘The entire system is failing,’ top cop says.

Violent crime is back in America, Charleston very much included.
There is no shortage of suspects why: too many guns, too much COVID-19, the loonies who want to defund the police. But Charleston cops will tell you getting guys like Mark Lee Frasier, his friends and enemies, off the streets — and keeping them off the streets — is their No.1 priority as crime surges.
Today, Frasier, 29, sits in the Charleston County jail, where he has spent much of the past decade. He is charged with killing 60-year-old Arthur Anderson and wounding a second man at the Robert Mills Manor housing project on Beaufain Street in April. Police say Frasier was running a drug house when he started shooting up the place at 1 in the morning.
Over the last 10 years Frasier has been arrested 11 times, court records show. At 19, he was charged with intent to distribute marijuana. At 20, he made the newspapers for an armed robbery in Rosemont. Four years later, he was back in the news for wounding a man in Rosemont.
In the three months before the latest shooting, Frasier was arrested twice, once for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, the other for possession of a gun as a felon. He was out on bail on both charges. Now a man is dead, and Frasier is back home on Leeds Avenue yet again.
The revolving door of serial offenders — arrest, release, repeat — is driving the resurgence in violent crime, say the police. Capt. Andre Jenkins, the head of the city’s detective bureau, estimates violent crime would fall 80% if police could take 50 guys off the streets.
“It is the same people committing the same crimes,” says Jenkins, who has been a cop in this town for 22 years. “The entire system is failing.”
The court system was already overwhelmed when the pandemic effectively shut it down last year. Rather than risk infections by sending suspects to jail, judges sent them home on bail, often with ankle monitors that worked sometimes. The results were predictable: Violent crime rose 24% in the city of Charleston last year. Homicides doubled. The same story played out in cities across the country.
To turn the rising tide of crime, we must address the root causes of crime: poverty and inequality. But Thomas Abt, in his fine book “Bleeding Out,” argues persuasively that urban crime is the linchpin of urban poverty and must be dealt with first because of the way it destabilizes entire communities, black and brown communities in particular. Focus on the violence first, he preaches.
“Anti-violence strategies should be properly understood as the tip of the anti-poverty, anti-racism spear,” writes Abt, whose solid liberal credentials include working for Barack Obama’s Justice Department and Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York.
Start with Capt. Jenkins’ 50 guys. The cops can’t keep arresting them only to have the courts keep putting them back on the street. The goal should be to get those who don’t need to be in jail out, and those who need to be in. The many should not have to live in fear of the few.
No one should be in jail for being poor; they should be there for being violent. Rather than ending cash bail, we need to make it harder for those accused of violent crime to get back on the street. In South Carolina, a suspect being held on $200,000 bail on a serious charge can too often get out by paying a bail bondsman a few thousand dollars upfront and maybe $500 a month, or the price of a few extra drug deals for some guys. The system isn’t working — and the Legislature needs to fix it.
Consider Kimani Pinckney, who like Mark Lee Frasier is in the county jail accused of murder and attempted murder.
Pinckney, 23, is charged in a wild rush-hour chase down Interstate 26 last November that left one man dead, another wounded and their car riddled with nine bullet holes. While he has never been convicted of anything, Pinckney was previously arrested four times in four years on charges of possession of illegal funds and drugs.
All those cases were pending when he was arrested yet again in the I-26 shootout. Pinckney had been ordered to wear a tracking device after his arrest last year on a charge of possession of a stolen gun. Both men he’s accused of shooting were also out on bail on weapons charges, court records show. Police say the shooting, like so many others, was gang related.
Public defenders for both Pinckney and Frasier wouldn’t comment. Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson also declined to discuss any of this.
Jenkins and his cops are left to chase the same guys day after day, year after year: “They always find a way of getting around the system, and they end in a tragic situation where someone loses their life. It’s insane.”
Justice it’s not.
Steve Bailey can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com. Follow on Twitter @sjbailey1060.