FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2017, file photo, Malaysia former Prime Minster Najib Razak, third from left, looks at modals of ECRL (East Coast Rail Link) during the project launching in Kuantan, east cost of peninsula Malaysia. Malaysia's state news agency has cited Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad as saying that multibillion-dollar China-financed projects have been canceled. (AP Photo, File)