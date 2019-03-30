With about a billion dollars more to spend next year, Republican representatives decided it was only fair to give $96 million of that to taxpayers, so the House-passed state budget includes $50 rebate checks for all taxpayers. Senate budget writers will spend the coming week putting together their version of the budget, so let’s examine the assumption behind that decision: that the state is taxing us to excess.
Whether taxes are too high or too low is completely a matter of opinion. What’s not a matter of opinion is how our taxes compare to other states. The short answer, according to the anti-tax Tax Foundation in Washington, is that our taxes are on the low end.
There’s no perfect way to compare taxes, but The Tax Foundation’s Tax Freedom Day and its related ranking of state and local tax burdens are probably the best measures you’ll find, because they compare the total income reported in each state with total taxes paid.
Tax Freedom Day is the day each spring when we’ve earned enough money to pay all of our local, state and federal taxes. The foundation calculates a national date and a date for each state. It hasn’t announced its 2019 dates yet, but ours has consistently been among the earliest. Last year, national Tax Freedom Day was April 19; in South Carolina it was April 9. That means we had to work 10 fewer days than the national average to pay all of our taxes. As in previous years, only seven states have earlier taxes-paid dates. The earliest last year were Alaska and Louisiana, on April 4; the latest was New York, on May 14.
Our early freedom date is driven by our low tax burden: On average, we pay 8.4 percent of our income in state and local taxes. That’s ninth-lowest in the nation, and it compares to a low of 6.5 percent in Alaska, a high of 12.7 percent in New York and a national average of 9.9 percent. (Those numbers are from 2012, but our rank has been fairly consistent for years.)
Of course this doesn’t mean that all of our taxes are low. According to The Tax Foundation’s 2019 Facts and Figures booklet, we have the 17th highest sales tax, at 6 percent statewide and an average 1.43 percent locally. Tennessee has the highest tax, at 9.47 percent. Four states don’t charge a sales tax.
Politicians love to complain that our income taxes are outrageously high, but The Tax Foundation doesn’t rank income taxes because comparing income taxes is extraordinarily difficult, since every state has different rules. Our average income tax collections per capita in 2017 were lower than 30 states, at $324, but that measures poverty as much as tax rates. Our top tax rate is 7 percent, 10th highest, but traditionally we’ve applied that rate to a much smaller portion of income than most states; on average we pay about 2 percent of our personal income in state income taxes.
Of course, the Legislature changed all the rules on income taxes in the fall, to make it easier to file our taxes in the wake of the federal income tax overhaul, so at this point, there’s no telling where all that will sort out.
Our property taxes are likewise tough to compare, because there are multiple tax rates in every county. Local governments charge on average 0.52 percent of the value of owner-occupied homes, which is lower than all but three states: Alabama, Louisiana and Hawaii.
The Tax Foundation doesn’t compare rental, business or industrial taxes, but those probably are on the high side nationally, since we tax such a high portion of those properties’ value.
At 20.75 cents per dollar, our gas tax is lower than 40 states. When that goes up to 22.75 cents later this year, it’ll still be lower than 37 states, assuming those other states don’t raise their taxes this year.
Finally, our sin taxes, which ought to be sky high, are … inconsistent. We tax liquor at $4.52 per gallon, which is lower than 27 states; our wine tax of $1.08 per gallon is lower than 17 states; and beer, taxed at 77 cents per gallon, is the fifth highest. But even after the tooth-pulling exercise we went through in 2010 to raise it by 50 cents, our 57-cents-per-pack cigarette tax is lower than 43 states.
