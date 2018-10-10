As Democrats seek to gain seats in the House and Senate, an old battle is being waged with new ferocity: To win elections, is it better to nominate full-throated leftists who will embrace Medicare-for-all, propose jobs guarantees and abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement — or more cautious moderates who can peel away center-right Republicans wary of President Donald Trump and his populist views?
Political scientists have failed to reach a consensus on this fundamental question. On the one hand, aggregate studies of elections seem to indicate that more-moderate candidates tend to outperform more-extreme candidates. On the other, surveys of individual voters suggest that they tend to be poorly informed and highly partisan. That suggests, in turn, that inflaming partisan sentiment by nominating a more-extreme candidate might be a sounder approach than making an issues-based appeal to voters in the middle with a more-moderate candidate.
We think we have resolved the apparent contradiction in those competing theories. In an academic study of competitive U.S. House primaries from 2006 to 2014, we found that extremist nominees do considerably worse in the general election, on average, than moderates. The reason, however, may come as a surprise: It’s not that extremists turn off moderates in their own party. It’s that they fire up the other party’s base.
We are not election prognosticators, and we don’t yet have the data to say whether either party has nominated more extremists than usual this year. Every election has a different dynamic, and many factors will matter a great deal in November.
Still, our research suggests that the case for nominating ideologically “pure,” base-rallying candidates as an explicit strategy to win elections should be viewed with some skepticism.
To arrive at this conclusion, we first measured the ideological positions of House primary candidates in elections between 2006 and 2014, using the sources of their campaign contributions to gauge ideology. If most of a candidate’s donations came from donors who tend to support far-left incumbents, we inferred that he or she is likely to be a far-left candidate — and vice versa for far-right candidates. We then compared cases where more-extreme candidates win extremely close, “coin-flip” primaries over more-moderate candidates with cases in which moderate candidates won similar squeakers.
We found that more-extreme nominees tend to win a substantially lower average of vote shares in the general election, tend to win the general election less often, and tend to increase turnout among voters in the opposing party.
In addition to their strategic implications, our findings speak to the broader debate over identity-based politics (including party identity) and hyper-partisanship. Many have pointed to the supposedly “tribal” way in which individuals process political information as proof that moderate candidates do not perform better in U.S. elections. Voters, they argue, largely side with their party, but are buffeted by tides in sentiment and by campaigns that “activate” certain identities in the electorate, regardless of whether candidates hold more-moderate or more-extreme views.
Our study shows why this logic is incomplete: Even if voters are highly partisan and never vote on the basis of policy positions, more-moderate candidates can still do better because more-extreme candidates spur a greater number of partisans on the other side to oppose them.
There are exceptions to every rule, and political conditions can shift over time. But the evidence suggests that if parties want the best chance to win elections, they should keep in mind that extremist nominees tend to perform worse, electorally, in large part because they spur the opposing party’s base to turn out and vote.
Andrew B. Hall is an associate professor in the department of political science at Stanford University. Daniel M. Thompson is a Ph.D. candidate in the department of political science at Stanford.