As the son of a retired elementary school principal, and coming from a family of many more educators, it’s going to be an honor to chair the Senate Education Committee. Education has always been close to my heart. With seven grandchildren in our elementary, middle and high schools, I have a personal interest in making sure all students are safe going to and from school, and when they are inside the school.
I’ve been proud of the work we’ve done on K-12 education over the past few years, particularly our Read to Succeed legislation. It’s been said that through third grade you learn to read, and after that you read to learn, and think that’s spot on. This year marks the fourth year of our Read to Succeed summer reading program, which help make sure rising 4th Graders have the skills they need to be successful.
But now in assuming the chairmanship of the Senate Education Committee, my role will be to focus on our education system as a whole – from K-12 to higher education – to make sure our students are ready to meet the challenges of today’s world and the modern workforce.
We have a lot of work to do, because for a long time in this state we’ve approached education by looking at pieces instead of the whole puzzle.
For example, when the state Board of Education recently adopted a 10-point grading scale statewide, it was done without enough consideration of what would happen to Palmetto Fellows, LIFE and HOPE scholarships. If more people are making As and Bs, it means limited lottery dollars are stretched between more students.
Now, of course more people going to a four-year college or technical college is a good thing, but now we have a challenge on our hands in terms of restructuring scholarships in a way that’s fair to all involved. In the process, I’m hoping we can create an incentive to train more educators who stay in state and address our teacher shortage.
We also have to make sure we’re taking full advantage of our technical education system, which is a big selling point for business and industry to locate in our state. Our tech schools ought to be thought of as a first option, rather than a fallback, for more students.
But we can’t talk about scholarships without talking about higher education affordability, which I think is one of the many challenges facing education in South Carolina.
In the past 30 years, the cost of higher education in our state has increased 761 percent. That’s about three times as fast as health care costs have grown in the same time. Our personal income isn’t keeping up, and college is becoming less affordable.
Just this summer, the University of South Carolina hiked tuition yet again, and it's not alone. Tuition increases have been far outpacing inflation across the board, and if we’re not careful we’re going to price ourselves out of the market for many more families.
It’s true that the General Assembly is still catching up on funding for higher ed caused by the last economic downturn. But while agencies across state government were making adjustments to live within their means, you’d never know it stepping foot onto many of the campuses across the state. You don’t have to walk far to see something new being built, and license plates from more and more far-off places.
I’ve grown more concerned that the boards at our colleges and universities and their nearly unlimited power to raise tuition has created a situation where some have lost sight of our system’s core mission to educate South Carolinians first, rather than build shiny new dorms for kids from Ohio and New Jersey.
One of my first priorities is to look at the Commission on Higher Education, and whether its authority to regulate our higher education system needs to be expanded – because each university and college acting on its own clearly isn’t working.
It’s a conversation that needs to come before the colleges and universities come to the General Assembly asking for millions in a bond bill. If they need more money, I’ll fight to fund them. But it’s tough to understand why higher ed would be on a building spree in the first place before fixing what they already have. The same can be said of their out-of-state enrollment spree, which I want to make sure isn’t driving up costs for students here.
Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, has served in the S.C. Senate since 1981.