Behind the pages of statistics in the latest — and very robust — Labor Department jobs report is a data point that hints at both a stark reality and a once-in-a-generation opportunity: For the first time on record going back to 2000, the United States has more job openings — 7 million — than there are unemployed individuals to fill them.
This is the largest mismatch ever recorded, but the disconnect goes deeper than connecting employers and job seekers. We are experiencing a skills scarcity that is a defining feature of today’s economy and a major obstacle for many U.S. companies.
The irony is that, while companies are scrambling for qualified employees, an estimated 3.5 million prime working-age Americans are not even searching for employment. This affects every industry, undermines the efficiency of our labor market and traps millions of workers in low-skill, low-wage occupations.
Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce reports that our country lost — and has not replaced — an astonishing 5.5 million jobs requiring a high school degree or less in the Great Recession. At the same time, the number of jobs requiring at least a bachelor’s degree has grown by more than 8.4 million.
The problem is exacerbated as companies demand four-year degrees for roles traditionally filled by high school graduates or community college attendees even as the cost of a four-year degree has more than doubled over the past three decades.
To bridge these gaps, it is past time for corporate America to embrace something trades have known for more than a century: the value of apprenticeships. By combining on-the-job training with supplementary education to prepare workers for jobs in emerging fields, apprenticeships help align the needs of employers with the qualifications of job seekers. Crucially, they can also lay a foundation for reskilling workers to fill jobs that have been — or will be — disrupted by technology.
In Chicago, our companies partnered with City Colleges of Chicago to create apprenticeship programs that equip workers with skills for jobs in professional services and technology.
This is not a social experiment — it’s a business strategy. Our companies expect to secure a competitive advantage by cultivating sources of talent long overlooked. But the impact goes beyond quarterly earnings to transform people’s lives for the better. In 2016, Danica Lohja was working in retail when she saw the Accenture apprentice program posted on the career center bulletin board at Wright College. She is now a technology analyst in a dynamic career — one of the first of nearly 450 apprentices Accenture will have trained by the end of this year. Also in 2016, Victor Gutierrez left his job as a hotel bellman to pursue his dream of becoming an actuary. We celebrated with him when he completed Aon’s program, and he is on his way to becoming a qualified actuary.
Our aim is to enlist more companies to join us in closing the skills and training gaps, which is why we unveiled an apprenticeship playbook to help companies jump-start their own programs. By rallying employers to invest in apprenticeships, we prepare the United States’ workforce for well-paying jobs that power today’s economy — and tomorrow’s.
Greg Case is chief executive of Aon. Julie Sweet is chief executive of Accenture North America.