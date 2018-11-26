FILE- In this July 27, 2011 photo, assembly worker Julaynne Trusel works on a Chevrolet Volt at the General Motors Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. GM announced Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, that it will lay off thousands of factory and white-collar workers in North America and put five plants up for possible closure as it restructures to cut costs and focus more on autonomous and electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)